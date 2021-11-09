CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Lewisburg Bellevue Water System rescinds boil water advisory

 3 days ago
ST. LANDRY PARISH, L. – The Lewisburg Bellevue Water System has rescinded its boil water advisory.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials at the water company.

