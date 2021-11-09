CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Another Storm Will Miss The Front Range, Snow Guaranteed In The Mountains

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sGXD_0crFzBWp00

DENVER (CBS4) – Just like every recent storm to hit Colorado, the storm arriving Tuesday night will bring snow to the high country and very little if anything to Denver and the Front Range.

This is entirely because of the trajectory of the storm. Usually by November the storm track across the country has moved far enough south to allow storms to track closer to Colorado’s border with New Mexico than Wyoming. Storms that track across southern Colorado have a much better chance of bringing snow to Denver and the Front Range compared to storms farther north.

Unfortunately, the storm track will be too far north this week to bring anything other than spotty light rain and snow to the metro area on Thursday and Thursday night.

It has now been over 200 days since the last measurable snow in Denver which is an usually long period time with no snow in the Mile High City. It has also been more than three days since the average first snow (October 18) and the record for the latest first snow on record (November 21) is now just 12 days away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uEsz_0crFzBWp00

(source: CBS)

With no accumulating snow expected this week or even next week, it is entirely possible Denver could set a new record this year for the latest first snow. And that is ironic considering the first snow last year arrived on September 8 which was a tie for the second earliest snow on record.

Meanwhile, the mountains will do well with snow starting Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northwest mountains including Rabbit Ears Pass and The Flat Tops region for at least 4-8 inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. The advisory includes the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs including the ski area which is set to open on November 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiLVL_0crFzBWp00

(source: CBS)

Elsewhere in the high country, most areas above 9,000 feet will get 2-5 inches of snow from Tuesday night through Thursday night. Mountain passes like Berthoud, Loveland, and Vail Pass should get more. Travelers should be prepared for slick roads and slow traffic on Wednesday and Thursday.

For Denver and the Front Range, there is a 10-20% chance for a very quick rain or snow shower on Thursday and Thursday night and nothing more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MPVv_0crFzBWp00

Comments / 6

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Still Some Blowing Snow In The Mountains As Two More Ski Areas Open

DENVER (CBS4) – Five ski areas will be open in Colorado on Friday as lifts spin for the first time at Vail and Breckenridge. Snow conditions should be good after fresh snow in recent days but there will be enough wind to cause blowing snow. No accumulation is expected with the snow on Friday which should be limited to mountain areas along and north of Interstate 70. Breckenridge will open the Springmeier and 4 O’Clock trails at 8:30 a.m. Friday with temperatures in the 20s before reaching into the lower 40s at the base area in the afternoon. Most of the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow In The Mountains A Welcome Sight For Some, A Travel Mess For Drivers

VAIL PASS, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow started falling on Wednesday and dropped a surprise several inches across the high country. Around Summit and Eagle counties, that snow continued to fall consistently Thursday night. (credit: CBS) In the Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne areas, Thursday’s snowfall was slow to accumulate on the highway, but higher up on Vail Pass it created rough travel conditions. Sporadic gusts of wind created issues with visibility and the accumulating snow made for icy roadways. (credit: CBS) Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Colorado State Patrol Closed I-70 westbound near Vail Pass for a multi-vehicle crash at milepost 186. While it was only about 40 minutes before it reopened, vehicle travel speeds began to significantly slow, reinforcing the slick travel conditions. The snow continued to fall after 6 p.m. with passenger vehicle traction laws and commercial vehicle chain laws in full effect at Vail Pass.(credit: CBS) While the new snow means slower traffic and backups on I-70, it’s welcome news for the ski areas with Vail and Breckenridge set to open Friday. It’s still early season but both are currently reporting above-average snowpack.
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Spike In COVID Cases ‘Still A Mystery,’ Trajectory Could Be Difficult To Predict

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A team of statisticians from Colorado State University that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID-19 cases says the recent surge in cases in Colorado is mysterious. While some cases can easily be tracked back, the overall surge that Colorado has seen in recent weeks hasn’t been linked to one underlying factor. “I don’t know if we will ever know what is causing this spike,” said Dr. Bailey Fosdick, Associate Professor in CSU’s Department of Statistics. Fosdick once spent most of her time studying analytics when it came to social media...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

7 Years Ago Today Denver’s High Was 69, Then Temps Dropped 83 Degrees Over 5 Days

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is known worldwide for having wild weather swings, such as the one that happened in November 2014. The high in Denver reached a balmy 69 degrees on Nov. 9 with a mild low of 45. The next day the temperature fell from a high of 64 degrees to a low of 13 as a powerful arctic cold front passed through. Bus commuter at the RTD Park-n-Ride in Westminster in frigid temps. (credit: CBS) Denver set several new temperature records in the days that followed the arctic front, including two daily record lows and two daily record cold highs....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

New Bald Eagle Nest Baskets Installed At Barr Lake State Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Barr Lake State Park staff and employees from a Colorado power company installed new bald eagle nest baskets on Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they hope the birds reestablish a nest there after the tree where they usually nest was blown over. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Wildlife officials installed three new baskets in view of the boardwalk gazebo at the state park. The cottonwood tree where the birds usually nest blew over in April. Park staff found the nest destroyed and the two unborn eaglets in the water, still curled in the shape of their eggshells, but lifeless. (credit: CBS) The original nest basket was first installed at Barr Lake in 1986. Bald eagles return to and defend the same territory annually. Half of Barr Lake State Park was set aside as a wildlife refuge in 1977. “It could take a couple years maybe for it to be used. We don’t know,” said Barr Lake State Park Manager Michelle Seubert. “But we’re giving them the opportunity to nest in this area. And then at the same time it’s protected.” (credit: CBS) United Power provided the trucks used to put the nests back in the trees.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressman Optimistic On Climate Change Despite ‘Short Runway’ To Avoid Consequences

(CBS4) – Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, said he is hopeful after attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. The Democrat told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd he was heartened by the many conversations he had. He addressed what he learned from other countries about their struggles with wildfires, and Neguse shared details from the United States’ Joints Chief Landscape Restoration Partnership. “A good example of bringing private, nonprofit, public entities, private land owners, forest service officials all together at the table to get something done in terms of resiliency to protect communities from future wildfires. A great example that hopefully our partners at the international level emulate in different parts of the world.” U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (credit: CBS) Colorado had a historic wildfire season in 2020, with the two largest wildfires in recorded state history. The congressman did say he was disappointed the conference didn’t end with more solutions, saying the deadlines may seem far off but they’re not, pointing out his daughter will be 12 in 2030. “We have a very short runway to avoid those serious consequences.”
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Has One Of The Highest Cases Of Central Sleep Apnea

DENVER (CBS4) – Due to high altitude and lower oxygen concentrations, Colorado has one of the highest incidences of central sleep apnea in the country. That’s according to Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. CBS4 talked to a sleep specialist from the hospital, Dr. Raj TerKonda: “Sleep apnea basically means a stop of airflow into your lungs and there’s two types. There’s obstructive sleep apnea, which most people know something about. And then there’s this other entity called central sleep apnea, which is less common nationwide but more common in Colorado due to our altitude.” While snoring is a common symptom...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Changes Garbage Truck Routes For First Time In 15 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Ongoing worker shortages are creating challenges for trash collection in Denver. The city is making major changes to its garbage truck routes for the first time in 15 years because there aren’t enough drivers. Instead of pickup of trash 5 days a week, collection will move to a Monday through Thursday schedule in January. The city is also looking to fill 30 of its 131 driver positions. They are offering $2,500 signing bonuses. More information about the changes is posted on denvergov.org.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Rain And Snow#Mountain#Extreme Weather#The Front Range#Winter Weather Advisory
CBS Denver

Catalytic Converter Protection Event In Golden Designed To Deter Theives

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden are letting people know about a catalytic converter protection event to deter thieves. There has been a surge in catalytic converter thefts in the Denver metro area in the past year. A catalytic converter (credit: CBS) The theft is expensive for victims and many people don’t realize that the vital part of their vehicle is missing until they hear a loud roar. The free catalytic converter protection event is hosted by AAA Colorado. Drivers can sign up for the Saturday event at Hands of the Carpenter shop on South Golden Road. There are limited spaces available and participants must register in advance.
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Injured Worker ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Self-Powered Lift Comes In Contact With Electrical Lines

By Rob McClure DENVER (CBS4) – A man doing work on the exterior of the Safeway distribution facility near Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 70 in Denver suffered burns after the self-powered lift he was operating came into contact with overhead electrical lines. (credit: Denver Fire Department) “He’s lucky to be alive,” said Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley, who says the man received significant third-degree burns in the incident on Friday. (credit: Denver Fire Department) Efforts to rescue the man were hampered as other nearby power lines remained energized while firefighters worked to remove the victim from his elevated position. Unable to move the disabled and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cherry Creek North Rings In The Holidays With Winter Wanderland

DENVER (CBS4) – Cherry Creek North is set to host its second annual Winter Wanderland beginning Thursday, November 18, and running through Friday, December 31. (credit Cherry Creek North) “Winter Wanderland is a collection of free festive holiday event, that are all family friendly. And, we would love to invite the public to come down and enjoy nearly a million lights throughout the entire neighborhood,” said Jeanie McFarland Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications at Cherry Creek North. (credit Cherry Creek North) More than 600 trees will be lit throughout the neighborhood. In amongst them, there are eight trees with elaborate decorations including strand...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Nonprofit Pulls Up Stakes After Continuous Vandalism

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver nonprofit is looking to find a new location for its clothing bank after the current building was targeted by criminals for the fifth time this year. Impact Locally  focuses on helping those in need, including people experiencing homelessness. Its clothing bank, Impact Humanity, has been located near 25th and Welton Streets in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for close to four years.  Over the years, it has provided thousands of people with clothing, winter jackets and dress clothes for job interviews.  (credit: CBS) “The idea was to give people living in homelessness or living in need a place to come...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Firefighters Address Crowd Safety At Concerts

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The concerts deaths in Houston of the weekend have fire chief Kevin Vincel thinking. “People don’t realize that you’re outdoors, what could go wrong? You know, as you’ve seen in recent news, there’s a lot that can go wrong.” (credit: CBS) Vincel and his South Adams County Fire Department pay attention to safety at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, which sometimes holds concerts. There are a lot of venues that have large shows in Colorado. Fire departments work with venues and promoters on safety issues. “I can guarantee that after this incident there’s definitely experts out there looking...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

BCycle Program Going Green & Growing As Alternative Option In Boulder

BOUDLER, Colo. (CBS4) – As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as an alternative way to get around town, Boulder BCycle is expanding its e-bike fleet. By the end of the 2021, Boulder BCycle will offer 300 e-bikes around the city. They will replace the traditional pedal bikes that have served the community for nearly a decade. Boulder BCycle first introduced 100 e-bikes in May of 2021. “Our numbers skyrocketed with the e-bikes so we expect ridership to continue to increase,” explained Sara Michaels with Boulder BCycle. “You can go further, faster with the e-bikes. You can get to work or class faster.” (credit:...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Variety Of Opinions On Gray Wolf Reintroduction Included In Keystone Policy Center Report

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – While a final plan for wolf restoration is still years away, the Keystone Policy Center recently concluded a major study and engagement process over the summer which will play a role in how the plan moves forward. “This report qualitatively details the various perspectives gathered during our summer public engagement effort,” said Julie Shapiro, director of the Natural Resources Program for Keystone Policy Center. “The report does not attempt to draw conclusions regarding which specific restoration and management strategies were favored by participants in the process, but instead details the underlying rationales, interests and values expressed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Historic Bighorn Sheep Herd To Be Celebrated During Festival In Georgetown Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Georgetown is preparing for an event that celebrates what it says is one of the biggest and oldest bighorn sheep herds in Colorado. The herd roams close to the mountain town. Bighorn Sheep Festival at Georgetown Visitor Center is set to honor the species Saturday, while also educating visitors about the “habits and nature of these home-grown, high-altitude climbers of the Rockies.” Activities at Bighorn Sheep Festival will range from sheep viewing to a guided hike, a railroad tour, as well as educational presentations, archery instruction and target shooting seminars. The festival is free of charge...
GEORGETOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Veterans Surprised With New Wheels

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver military veterans were surprised with new cars just ahead of Veterans Day. The goal is to give the veterans the ability to get around where transportation options are limited. (credit: CBS) Brian Gagnon and Michael Wayman are among the 45 veterans across the country who were gifted the car. (credit: CBS) “It’s really nice to see that people acknowledge that the hardest challenges we face aren’t always when we’re deployed but when we get home,” said Gagnon. “I’ve got butterflies in my stomach. I just really appreciate this.” The hope is having access to reliable transportation can help the veterans get to appointments and reach employment centers. (credit: CBS) The surprises were part of Progressive’s “Keys to Progress” which, for nine years, has given away 800 vehicles. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘Lane Splitting’, Dangerous Motorcycle Activity, Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting” — motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded (it) countless times. Probably the main thing they do downtown...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy