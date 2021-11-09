CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

PTOP Announces MOBICARD Mobile Apps Are Now Available In Both The Apple Store & Google Play Store

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Cambridge, MA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network a.k.a MobiCard Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP) is happy to announce that we are ahead of schedule with our MOBICARD app reinstatement. As of Thursday, of last week, MOBICARD is officially back in both the Google Play Store, and Apple Store. PTOP's internal tech development team has worked tirelessly for the last three months to build a quality enterprise worthy back-end and reinstate our apps in their Stores. This is a big deal for our development team, given that PTOP can now manage its MOBICARD app completely in-house. We no longer have to go through a third-party to address any app issues or upgrades. This means a faster response time to issues and no red tape for any added functionality/upgrades.

"Our most important objective in this process was to upgrade the MOBICARD app back-end to an enterprise standard. Not only do we have the apps back in the App Stores, but it is also accompanied with the new back-end that we created. This new back-end allows us to pivot our apps to apply other services on the fly, by just adding additional micro-services. This micro-service feature allows for a more versatile app for future functionality and scalability which will seamlessly pair with our upcoming new user interface," stated CTO Nicholis Santana.

PTOP is moving on completely from its former third-party development team and will decide in early 2022 if we choose to seek any reimbursement or take other actions.

Now in the App Stores as MOBICARD with a trademark symbol next to the name in the upper right-hand corner the app immediately looks more professional.

IMPORTANT for shareholders and former users:

YOU MUST DELETE THE OLD MOBICARD APP FROM YOUR PHONE and REINSTALL THE NEW APP FROM YOUR APP STORE. You can then use the email log in, or magic link login to restore your old account (Log in screen). To shareholders who have not yet downloaded the MOBICARD app you should do it today. We plan to give a report in early January of the number of active users that we have. We have over 2,500 shareholders. So, if everyone signs up, we should be well over that number, especially once we add the other enterprise accounts that we plan to roll out. This should benefit PTOP, as once we announce the number of users, we will be able to begin the process of monetizing the apps through the targeted advertising functionality on the bottom of the free cards through mobile marketing spots on our mobile apps. The more users MOBICARD has, the more revenue we should be able to generate from our mobile marketing ability. If you (reading this article), want to increase the possible value of the company, you can. Simply sign up and create your own MOBICARD today. Mobile marketing is the multichannel promotion of products or services through mobile phone, mobile devices, smartphones, and networks. Mobile marketing channels are the fastest growing means to connect with the audience since customers check text messages more frequently than emails.

With the ongoing shift from traditional to the digital platform, it has been more flexible for the online retailers to generate their leads (B2C) by using the branding and advertising strategy with the help of the different mobile devices. The Mobile Marketing Market was valued at USD 66.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 253.40 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Mobile marketing is emerging as the most effective marketing technique via which enterprises can engage with its customer at any time of the day regardless of the location. Only Mobile Apps have these abilities. MOBICARD does not have any competitors with mobile apps in the digital card space. As best of breeds in the digital card space, MOBICARD believes it will be an easy task to take market share from anyone who will dare compete with us as the 1 st and only digital business card in the app stores. Mobile advertising is one of the largest if not the #1 growth sector in our economy, and we look forward to being able to start to get involved in this activity next year. The MOBICARD mobile apps functionality gives MOBICARD a clear advantage over our competitors and differentiates us from the old dinosaur web apps that cannot utilize mobile marketing, to their advantage. MOBICARDs Mobile apps allow for so many advantages. SIGN UP FOR MOBICARD TODAY.

"Rome wasn't built in a day, but I am super excited to be entering a new phase for the company ahead of schedule. I wanted to under promise and over deliver so for now we will celebrate this key milestone. However, our focus will shift as we need to complete a new beta test program as we had tried to do before. As far as I am concerned, we never got the chance to fully beta test the app's last time, and the lack of completion is what caused me to seek out the new internal technology team. We will seek out the old beta testers to begin to beta test after we have implemented the new front-end changes that my vision for the company intends. Moreover, major e-commerce giants are using mobile marketing strategies to generate a recurring source of income, increase their customer loyalty, and acquisition which will help them to improve the bottom line of their businesses. Our mobile apps allow us to serve this market through our advertising functions. This is the key to generating the bulk of our future revenues." Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis commented.

The next phase for MOBICARD will be the internal code sprint to complete implementing the new wire frame and the new front end look and functionality. This new development process is set to begin soon and is anticipated to be completed sometime in January. This new phase will create an elegant user-friendly interface which coincides with the flow of what PTOP intended the apps to have originally. In addition, PTOP will add new functionality that is intended to keep users on the app for longer periods of time, which PTOP's CTO anticipates will increase the valuation of the application. There will be a number of new functions, that will be aimed at keeping MOBICARD the superior app in this space as best of brands. These new functions will be debuted when the next phase of development is completed. Just one example of the new functions will be aimed at the enterprise account users (large companies) will have the ability to sign themselves and their employees up without the aid of a MOBICARD employee.

The current screenshots of the new interface can be previewed on our CTO's Twitter at @nicholissantana . They will also be posted to MOBICARDS other social media sites later today & tomorrow.

PTOP MOBICARD (otc: PTOP) (@freemobicard) / Twitter will be hosting its 2 nd TwitterSpaces on this Thursday 11/11/21 at 6pm EST to have an open development discussion and help people sign up for the apps.

"MOBICARD is the 1 st digital business card company with mobile apps in the Apple store & Google Play Store. The genius of the MOBICARD is that it is extremely affordable and highly efficient. Everyone who reads this article should sign up for free today. It will take you less time to create your MOBICARD than it will to read this article. The cost benefit ratio of the MOBICARD "Digital Footprint" is far superior to any other product that is remotely similar. By adopting MOBICARD, companies can aggressively communicate their product or organizational vision in a way that has not been possible previously. Using an electronic contact card, representatives of each business or organization can share the vision of their institution with hundreds of contacts in a very short period of time. What used to be very slow and laborious by requiring a person-to-person contact, now can be accomplished quickly and remotely using MOBICARD, a revolutionary and highly dynamic electronic medium. There has never been a better time to invest in MOBICARD in my opinion," concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO 45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139 Phone: 1-617-651-2460 Email: info@freemobicard.com

ABOUT:

Peer to Peer Network aka MOBICARD is the 1st of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MOBICARD is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide ranging capabilities, including linking video's, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links and multi-media content. The platform sharing and alert system enables users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. The system provides the user instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third party referrals all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Comments / 0

Related
tech-ish.com

Delete these 150 Apps banned from the Google Play Store

Google has banned a number of apps from its Play Store for being part of a premium SMS scam campaign that defrauds unknowing users under the guise of offering certain tools. So you for example download an app for editing photos, or for certain cool filters, or for scanning QR codes, but you end up getting signed up for some expensive SMS service and losing money.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

More than 1,000 Android phones found infected by creepy new spyware

More than 1,000 Android users have been infected with newly discovered malware that surreptitiously records audio and video in real time, downloads files, and performs a variety of other creepy surveillance activities. In all, researchers uncovered 23 apps that covertly installed spyware that researchers from security firm Zimperium are calling...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Email Marketing#Mobile Marketing#Mobile Advertising#Mobile Phone#Ptop#The Google Play Store#Apple Store#The App Stores#Reinstall#App Store
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Reclaims Top Spot on Apple’s US App Store

Coinbase has taken over the App Store, and is now being downloaded more frequently than Instagram and TikTok. Following Coinbase’s numerous mainstream marketing initiatives, consumers are demonstrably taking notice. The leading US crypto exchange’s mobile app is once again the most popular product in the App Store. It has received more downloads than any other application in the past few days.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com is the #1 app in the Google Play Store in the US

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com now tops the charts as the most downloaded app for the U.S. Google Play Store across all categories. According to the most recent list of Google Play Store’s top free apps, Crypto.com’s app has surged in the ranks of apps by the number of downloads to jump to the first position ahead of TikTok. Coinbase’s app sits at third ahead of Cash App, while Voyager Digital is tenth following the trading platform’s announcement it would be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.
CELEBRITIES
Android Authority

How to install Google Play Store on Windows 11

After weeks in beta, Windows 11 finally launched on October 5. Windows 11 is a major version upgrade, and as such, it promises a bunch of new features. One of the most notable features is the native Android emulation, which will let you run Android apps on Windows 11 without needing you to install a third-party app. While this feature didn’t ship in the release build, it’s now in beta via the Windows Insider Program.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
CoinTelegraph

Apple App Store removes crypto wallet TokenPocket after PayPal complaint

Global payments giant PayPal is going after cryptocurrency wallet TokenPocket over an alleged trademark infringement. Apple has temporarily removed the TokenPocket wallet from the App Store, the company announced on Thursday. According to the firm, the reason for removal was a complaint from PayPal concerning an alleged trademark issue. TokenPocket...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Facebook Allows Pay Links for App Creators Outside of Apple App Store

Facebook will be allowing creators on its platform to share custom web links for fans to pay for subscriptions on Facebook’s native pay system, The Verge reported. This will effectively allow parent company Meta to shirk the Apple App Store’s 30% tax on in-app transactions, according to the report. Fans who sign up for a subscription will help the creator keep all the money paid, minus taxes.
INTERNET
mactrast.com

New HomePod mini Colors Now Available on Apple.com and Apple Store

Apple today announced that its HomePod mini is now available in its new colors, including yellow, orange, and blue. The new colors are now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and are also available for same-day pickup at select Apple Store locations in the United States and Canada.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Apple Exec to the EU: Hands Off Our App Store

LISBON—Apple’s pro-privacy stance has often had it applauding privacy protections in the European Union, but the company sent a top executive to the Web Summit conference here with a different message for EU policymakers: Don’t alter our App Store. Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president for software engineering, spoke Wednesday...
BUSINESS
Axios

Apple defends App Store's walled garden

A top Apple executive sounded off Wednesday against a proposed European law that would force the company to let iPhone users download software outside of the App Store, also known as "sideloading." Driving the news: Apple software senior vice president Craig Federighi told an audience at Web Summit in Lisbon,...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Google launches app store payments in South Korea

Google has announced that it will allow developers to offer alternative billing systems on its Android app store to comply with the South Korean laws. The ’Anti-Google Law’ approved in August 2021 in South Korea that mandated all mobile app store operations to include alternative payment methods. Currently, app platforms like Google Pay and App Store charge up to 30% fees for in-app purchases justified by providing security for their transactions.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy