CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CAQH CORE Releases Industry Guidance On Advanced Explanation Of Benefits

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH CORE released guidance today for how healthcare providers and plans can meet the Advanced Explanation of Benefits (EOB) requirements included in the No Surprises Act, signed into law in December 2020. To develop the guidelines, CAQH CORE convened an advisory group that included more than 60 participants from 30 diverse healthcare organizations, including providers, health plans, vendors, clearinghouses, associations, government entities and standards development organizations.

"The Advanced EOB provisions of the Act were intended to increase consumer awareness of the cost of care and limit surprise bills, but these goals can only be achieved efficiently if they are implemented in a coordinated way across the industry," said April Todd, CAQH Senior Vice President for CORE and Explorations. "Developed with broad industry participation, this guidance is an important step toward making Advanced EOBs efficient, understandable and readily available to members."

Section 111 of the No Surprises Act requires health plans to provide members an Advanced EOB for scheduled services at least three days in advance so they know which doctors are expected to provide treatment, their network status, and the projected cost. Section 112 requires providers and facilities to verify, three days in advance of a service and no later than one day after scheduling a service, the type of coverage the patient is enrolled in. Providers must then give the health plan a Good Faith Estimate of charges. Implementation of these new requirements necessitates workflow changes and standardized processes, without creating undue burden for patients, providers and health plans.

Launched in August 2021, the CAQH CORE Advanced EOB Advisory Group was formed to coalesce the industry around approaches that promote uniform Advanced EOB implementations and leverage existing and emerging industry standards. Thus far, the advisory group has focused on recommendations pertaining to messaging standards, connectivity protocols and related data content. These recommendations are a set of building blocks to enable communications related to price transparency, and are intended for use by healthcare industry stakeholders and regulatory agencies.

"CAQH CORE is committed to coordinating industry efforts so these requirements can be implemented uniformly and efficiently," said Todd. "We will engage the industry in discussions to assess additional use cases, evaluate opportunities to develop operating rules to automate and streamline Advanced EOBs and consider pilot projects to drive the industry forward."

On November 17, CAQH will host a webinar on the recommendations of the CAQH CORE Advanced Explanation of Benefits Advisory Group. To register for the webinar, click here. On an ongoing basis, CAQH CORE will educate industry participants about the progress of these efforts.

About CAQH COREIndustry-led, CAQH CORE was formed to drive the creation and adoption of healthcare operating rules that support standards, accelerate interoperability and align administrative and clinical activities among providers, payers and consumers. Today, more than 130 organizations participate in CAQH CORE representing more than 75 percent of insured Americans, including healthcare providers, health plans, vendors, government entities and standard setting organizations. Four phases of CAQH CORE Operating Rules and Certification Test Suites have been issued to date. For more information, visit www.caqhcore.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caqh-core-releases-industry-guidance-on-advanced-explanation-of-benefits-301420047.html

SOURCE CAQH

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Healthcare Industry#Core And Explorations#Advanced Eob
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ten-minute test for detection of COVID immunity

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and their institutional collaborators have developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
honknews.com

$1400 Fourth Stimulus Check: Why The Senior Citizens League Is Pushing For It

Prices are up more than six percent in the United States compared to the same period last year. In times of high inflation, people on fixed incomes, such as those on social security, can see their purchasing power drop rapidly. In September and October, food prices rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Among products, dairy products, meat and grains saw the largest peaks last year.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Covid, “abortive infection” discovered: thus it makes it immune

How many of you have known at least one person lucky enough not to have tested positive for coronavirus, despite his family members, sometimes living together, had contracted the infection? Many. Until now it was considered a kind of miracle, but – obviously – there is a scientific explanation. Some researchers are convinced that yesterday published a detailed study in Nature that investigates the existence of a “abortive immunity“, Or the ability that some people would have to” recognize “the Sars-CoV-2 infection and eliminate it even before a molecular test can reveal the positivity. The virus enters the body, but is immediately “aborted” by the body thanks to the immune response developed thanks to the T cells.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WABE

How SARS-CoV-2 in American deer could alter the course of the global pandemic

Scientists have evidence that SARS-CoV-2 spreads explosively in white-tailed deer, and the virus is widespread in this deer population across the U.S. Researchers say the findings are quite concerning and could have vast implications for the long-term course of the global pandemic. Since SARS-CoV-2 first emerged, there have been several...
WILDLIFE
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy