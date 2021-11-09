CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ALYI And RVLT Discuss $100M Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem Target (Video)

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") and Revolt Token (RVLT) ("RVLT") today announced a video discussion conducted by ALYI CEO Randell Torno and RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski detailing the status and future of the ALYI Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem backed by Revolt Token (RVLT).

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

The CEO discussion released today is guided by seven questions (see below) derived from inquiries to the two companies addressing RVLT's objective to provide ALYI with $100 million in funding:

  1. What are Alternet Systems and Revolt Token?
  2. Why is Alternet Systems investing in electric vehicles in Africa? What is the potential expansion in other African countries? What are the objectives and business reasoning behind these projects?
  1. Can you provide an outline of the initiatives since 2019 through 2021, highlighting several milestones?
  2. What is the required funding? What are the financing options and what are the investment objectives?
  3. What is the difference between buying ALYI shares versus buying a RVLT tokens?
  1. Can you provide some information on the current team and suppliers? How is the global supply chain impacting you? Why do non-standardization and DOT certification of electric vehicles leads to delays?
  2. What are the expected outcomes and timeline?

You can view the video at https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/rvlt-video .

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

Look for more information on the two target acquisitions addressed herein to be coming over the course of Mr. Torno's travels this week and next.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com . Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact: Randell Torno info@lithiumip.com +1-800-713-0297

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

Hyzon Reports First Revenue as Its Hydrogen Trucks Begin Shipping

As expected, Hyzon reported its first revenue in the third quarter. The company was technically profitable, thanks to some non-cash accounting credits. It expects to have its two U.S. factories up and running by the middle of next year. Electric heavy-truck maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) said that it remains on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Group 1 Automotive Announces Sale Of Brazil Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - Get Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Report,("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer with 190 dealerships located in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPI SA, LLC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Original Holdings S.A., a sociedade por ações incorporated in Brazil and an affiliate of Simpar S.A, a publicly listed company in Brazil ("Original"), with UAB Motors Participações Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group 1, as an intervening party ("UAB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement, Original will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of UAB from the Company for BRL 510 million in cash (the "Transaction").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aptiv To Present At The Barclays Global Automotive And Mobility Tech Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - Get Aptiv PLC Report, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, November 18 at 12:10 p.m. EST.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Cars
TheStreet

Green Life Business Group Inc. Reports Quarter Three 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economy and society continue to return to normality, the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand all throughout the United States. In 2021, the legalization of cannabis in different states sparked a large influx of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A's). CEO's and Multi-State Operators (MSO's) are beginning to expand their footprint throughout new and upcoming legal states in hopes of monopolizing their brand and business with the understanding of the importance of having a presence in the California market. California currently continues to be known as the hotbed for M&As attracting various groups looking to establish their footprint and fulfill their agendas.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 15, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 15, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "LOCC" and "LOCC WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCC.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation Announces Receipt Of Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announced today that on November 9, 2021, the Company received a written notice (the "Notice") from the staff of NYSE Regulation of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Manual"), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum of 300 public shareholders on a continuous basis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TAL Education Group Provides Updates On Business Operations

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (TAL) - Get TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today provided updates on the Company's business operations in response to the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Standardization#Alyi#Rvlt#Alternet Systems#The Alyi Electric Vehicle#East African#Ev Ecosystem#Revolt Tokens#Dot
TheStreet

Just Energy Initiates Litigation Against ERCOT And The PUCT In Texas Bankruptcy Court

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (" Just Energy" or the " Company") (TSXV:JE; OTC:JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers, today, along with its affiliates Just Energy Texas LP, Fulcrum Retail Energy LLC, and Hudson Energy Services LLC (the " Just Energy Parties"), initiated a lawsuit (the " Lawsuit") against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (" ERCOT") and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (the " PUCT") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the " Texas Bankruptcy Court"). The Lawsuit seeks to recover payments that were made by the Just Energy Parties to ERCOT for certain invoices relating to February 2021, when a historically severe winter storm known as "Winter Storm Uri" severely impaired Texas' power-generating resources. As previously reported, the Just Energy Parties and certain of their affiliates commenced cases under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on March 9, 2021 in the Texas Bankruptcy Court. See the Forward-Looking Statements below regarding certain risks with respect to the Lawsuit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Announces Vote Results And Partial Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the " Company"), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (" REIT") headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, today announced partial results and the partial adjournment of the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders (the " Meeting"), which was held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on November 12, 2021 and at which time three of the four proposals, as set forth in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement (the " Proxy Statement") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC") on October 18, 2021, were presented to and approved by stockholders.
NORFOLK, NE
CarBuzz.com

There Could Be A Lot Of Angry Rivian Buyers

The first examples of the Rivian R1T pickup truck are rolling off the assembly line. What's more, the EV automaker aims to deliver 1,000 examples before the end of the year. A launch date for the R1S SUV still isn't known but we don't think it's too far away. But, there is some new and somewhat troubling news to report. A member of the Rivian Owners Forum noticed a new paragraph that's been added to the company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. It states the company doesn't expect to fulfill all 55,400 R1 pre-orders for at least another two years.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Cars
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

XPENG NEW SMART EV (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, will unveil its new smart EV model at the 19 th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition ("Auto Guangzhou") on November 19, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111006222/en/. XPENG will hold a press...
CARS
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy