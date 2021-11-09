CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embrace Pet Insurance Reveals Top Pet Names, Breeds And Claims Of 2021

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 comes to a close, Embrace Pet Insurance, a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, is revealing the most popular pet names, breeds and common insurance claims from the past year.

Based on insights from Embrace's database of over one million quotes completed this year, below are the top 10 most popular names for dogs and cats throughout the United States in 2021:

Top 10 Dog Names of 2021

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Max
  4. Daisy
  5. Charlie
  6. Lucy
  7. Milo
  8. Buddy
  9. Rocky
  10. Cooper

Top 10 Cat Names of 2021

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Oliver
  4. Milo
  5. Leo
  6. Simba
  7. Lucy
  8. Loki
  9. Max
  10. Nala

Top Dog and Cat Breeds of 2021

Embrace also investigated which breeds of dogs and cats proved most popular over the past year:

Top 10 Dog Breeds of 2021

  1. Mixed Breed
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd Dog
  5. French Bulldog
  6. Goldendoodle
  7. Yorkshire Terrier
  8. Boxer
  9. Great Dane
  10. Shih Tzu

Top 10 Cat Breeds of 2021

  1. Mixed Breed
  2. Main Coon
  3. Persian
  4. Ragdoll
  5. Siamese
  6. Sphynx
  7. Bengal
  8. British Shorthair
  9. Russian Blue
  10. Siberian

Top Claims of 2021

While pet parents do their best to protect their beloved fur babies, unexpected accidents and illnesses do happen. So, which health issues did canine and feline companions experience most over the past year?

The most common insurance claims for 2021 for dogs and cats include:

  1. Skin Issues
  2. Gastrointestinal Issues
  3. Ear Infections
  4. Seizures
  5. Urinary Tract Infections

"Whether it's an upset stomach or a cancer diagnosis, all pets deserve the medical care they need. But visits to the vet can be expensive," says Brian Macias, president, Embrace Pet Insurance. "At Embrace, we're committed to providing peace of mind to pet parents, with policies that ensure beloved dogs and cats are covered when these accidents and illnesses arise. We want families to focus on helping their pet get well, not worrying about the impact on their finances."

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, please visit embracepetinsurance.com.

About Embrace Pet InsuranceEmbrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embrace-pet-insurance-reveals-top-pet-names-breeds-and-claims-of-2021-301420033.html

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance

Comments / 0

