VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Returns Monday, December 13th At 8PM ET/PT

By Business Wire
 3 days ago

First Look tease: Here

VH1 today announced its wildly popular hip-hop docuseries, VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition , is set to return for season two on Monday, December 13th at 8PM ET/PT. Building from last season's success, VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will bring together fan-favorites from all four cities of Love & Hip Hop to continue the tradition of celebrating Black Joy during an action-packed, fun and revealing, week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings and forgiveness.

The star-studded cast features leads from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami, including Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Booby Gibson, Brooke Valentine, Cisco Rosado, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Marcus Black, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree, Shekinah Jo, Stevie J, Tara, Yo-Yo and ZellSwag

By intermingling various Love & Hip Hop cast members this season, who may or may not know each other, along with examining iconic fractured relationships— this season's reunion will force the cast to start living in their truths, rediscover themselves, push the envelope on pro-social discussions, and possibly find a way to reinvent themselves and their relationships with each other.

VH1's Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen and Michael Carrozza for New Group Productions. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid are executive producers for VH1.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006170/en/

