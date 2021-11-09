CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leatt Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call And Webcast

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021. The Leatt management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on the same day at 10:00 am ET.

Conference Call:Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 ( USA) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast:There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website at www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay:An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN number is 13724984.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt CorporationLeatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit: www.leatt.com.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

