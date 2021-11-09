CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Chenot Debuts New Molecular Lab For Optimal Living

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenot Palace Weggis, Switzerland's premiere luxury wellness retreat, today announced the debut of The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living, a revolutionary new approach designed to combat pre-mature ageing at the molecular level. The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living utilises ground-breaking epigenetic technology to analyse gene activity, determine biological ageing status and prescribe a personalized treatment plan to optimise wellbeing and health. Driven by science, Chenot's newest development is a natural evolution of the brand's mission to unlock human potential by increasing mental and physical performance at any age.

"At Chenot, our focus is not on lifespan, but rather healthspan - the concept of remaining healthy for as long as possible as we age," said Dr George Gaitanos, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer of Chenot. "The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living was born from our desire to empower guests to make meaningful changes that secure their optimal health. Our epigenetic profile is the most precise barometer of our future health that reveals our genes activity and ultimately pinpoints to molecular targets for increasing life expectancy, avoiding disease and achieving optimal well living."

The Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living uses novel mRNA-based molecular tests to analyse the expression levels of certain genes associated with silent inflammation, oxidative stress, hormonal imbalance, structural integrity of connective tissue and ageing.

Through a simple blood test performed at Chenot's state-of-the-art molecular laboratory, the Medical Team conducts a comprehensive gene expression analysis to determine an individual's genes activity - an invaluable predictor of health and susceptibility to disease. This highly precise and reliable epigenetic profile identifies undesirable gene activity and pinpoints the root cause of current or oncoming health issues years before their onset .

Equipped with an accurate picture of an individual's gene activity, the Chenot Medical Team then creates an individualized treatment plan to target and build resilience against the potential onset of maladaptive symptoms. This innovative approach to health and wellness empowers individuals to take preventative measures and make lifestyle changes that are proven to slow biological ageing on an individual basis.

A seven-night minimum stay at Chenot Palace Weggis, including one of the extensive Chenot wellness programmes starts from 8,030 CHF (approx. 7,350 EU or 6,750 GBP) per person. Reservations can be made via reservation@chenotpalaceweggis.com or visit www.chenotpalaceweggis.com.

About Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal LivingThrough its innovative molecular lab, the Chenot Molecular Lab for Optimal Living is a ground-breaking mRNA-based testing and analysis that reveals an individual's epigenetic profile to achieve optimal well-living and minimizes the effects of ageing. By examining genes associated with molecular ageing, the results uncover the root causes of ageing and health issues years before the onset of functional decline. This is followed by a lifestyle-based treatment plan implemented to build resilience and maintain well-being. Based in Switzerland, The Chenot Group has developed medical spa programmes, treatments, cosmetic products, and food supplements that promote healthy living, wellness, and successful ageing for over 50 years. For more information on the Chenot Molecular Lab or The Chenot Group, please visit chenot.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chenot-debuts-new-molecular-lab-for-optimal-living-301420053.html

SOURCE Chenot Palace Weggis

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Chenot Palace Weggis: Welcome To The World’s Best Wellness And Detox Retreat

As I pad silently through the venerable, wood-panelled environs of the Chenot Palace Weggis’ storied old building and into its ultra-swish new 5,000-square-meter (around 54,000 square feet) mega spa, I wonder if this is the vision Henri Chenot had for the revolutionary new health methodology he established more than 50 years ago.
FITNESS
Phys.org

Frizzleds are dynamic, molecular machines

Maria Kowalski-Jahn and Hannes Schihada, two postdocs in the Schulte laboratory, have used a novel technology of fluorescently labeling receptors with a minimally invasive technique and detecting structural rearrangements in a receptor molecule in living cells. These experiments pinpointed how FZDs respond to WNT stimulation by conformational changes in the extracellular domain of the receptor. In contrast to what was previously surmised, but in line with several previous publications by the Schulte laboratory, these findings underline that WNT stimulation elicits conformational rearrangements in their receptors. These new insights into FZD dynamics present the basis for a continued mechanism-based drug discovery process to target FZDs for therapy.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
CANCER
AFP

New class of drug reverses paralysis in mice

US scientists have developed a new form of drug that promotes the regeneration of cells and reversed paralysis in mice with spinal injuries, allowing them to walk again within four weeks of treatment. The research was published in the journal Science on Thursday, and the team of Northwestern University scientists behind it hope to approach the Food and Drug Administration as early as next year to propose human trials. "The aim of our research was to develop a translatable therapy that could be brought to the clinic to prevent individuals from becoming paralyzed after major trauma or disease," Northwestern's Samuel Stupp, who led the study, told AFP. Curing paralysis is a longstanding goal of medicine, and other cutting-edge research in the field includes experimental treatments using stem cells to make new neurons (nerve cells), gene therapy that tells the body to produce certain proteins to aid nerve repair, or injecting proteins.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Food Supplements#Healthy Living#The Medical Team
crh.org

CRH Workforce Spotlight: Lab Molecular Team

The Lab Molecular Team – comprised of Medical Laboratory Scientists – is responsible for putting together and processing the COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in-house tests. PCR is a technique used to amplify, or copy, small segments of DNA. The team consists of Microbiology Technical Specialist Courtney Morris, who oversees the testing process, and Medical Laboratory Scientists Emily Mapes, Torrie Meyer, Annie Ruiz, Allyson Porter, Mary Young, and Terrah McHaley.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New therapy with ‘special scaffold’ reverses paralysis in mice

Scientists have developed a novel therapy that promotes recovery from spinal cord injury and reverses paralysis in mice, allowing them to walk again within weeks of treatment.In the research published in the journal Science on Thursday, scientists administered a single injection to tissues surrounding the spinal cords of paralysed mice. Just four weeks later, the rodents could walk again.The therapy, administered in the form of a gel, works by organising molecules at the injury site into a complex network of nanofibers mimicking the natural matrix found in all tissues that play a major role in wound healing and cell to...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Veracyte Announces New Data On Immuno-Oncology Offerings Presented At SITC 2021

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data from three posters were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's immuno-oncology offerings for biopharmaceutical and academic researchers. The data demonstrate the ability of Brightplex to assess the spatial distribution of targeted...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Club 93.7

Food Company Issues Recall On Frozen Products Due to Contamination

You might want to check your freezer because Innovative Solutions has just issued a recall on a couple of food products that consumers found foreign objects in. Thankfully the USDA has pinpointed the exact products that are now listed as contaminated. 1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S...
FOOD SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Popular Sweetener May Cause Insulin Resistance and Fatty Liver Disease

Whether you use it to sweeten your iced tea, brighten a cocktail, or top your French toast, agave nectar adds a yummy flavor to any treat. The sweetener dissolves quickly which makes it the perfect choice for a sugary drink. If you’re diabetic, you may use it because it has a low glycemic index. Despite this, agave nectar may cause serious health issues over the long term.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy