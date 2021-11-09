CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISG To Publish Three Reports On Procurement Services

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of procurement services and solutions for enterprises and government entities looking to adapt to post-COVID-19 economic challenges.

The study results will be published in three separate ISG Provider Lens™ reports, the first two called Procurement BPO and Transformation Services and Procurement Software Platforms and Solutions, both geared to enterprise buyers, and the third called U.S. Public Sector Procurement Optimization and Management - BPO, Transformation and Software Platforms, geared to government buyers. Scheduled to be released in March, the reports will cover providers that offer procurement business process outsourcing (BPO), procurement digital transformation and other services for organizations looking to modernize their procurement processes and make them more efficient.

Enterprise and U.S. public sector buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The new reports will look at ways procurement providers can help enterprises and government entities adapt to a rapidly changing environment, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "As businesses and governments struggle to adapt to still-developing post-COVID economic realities, procurement is under increasing pressure to improve—and to do so at a faster pace—while enabling a transition to more integrative, digitally agile business environments."

ISG has distributed surveys to about 50 procurement BPO providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the procurement BPO space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The four quadrants, two each for large enterprises and mid-sized enterprises, will cover:

  • Procurement BPO Services, covering the outsourcing of strategic procurement activities such as supplier selection, contract negotiation and specification management.
  • Procurement Digital Transformation Services, addressing providers that help enterprises move to digital procurement processes and offer expertise in transformation models, strategic consulting, technologies, tools, software and services.

The procurement BPO report will cover the global procurement market across all four quadrants. Products and services available in Australia and Singapore/Malaysia will be covered in the two core quadrants, with no distinctions drawn between large and mid-sized enterprises. ISG analysts Shahid Bhatty, Deepraj Emmanuel, Bruce Guptill and Phil Hassey will serve as authors of the report.

In addition, ISG has distributed surveys to 55 procurement platform providers. The research team will produce two separate quadrants, one each for large and mid-sized enterprises, covering the buying behavior of each customer segment in this core quadrant:

  • Procurement Optimization and Transformation Platforms and Tools, addressing software platforms and associated tools that help integrate key functions into a single, centralized system, while enabling secure, reliable and extendable capabilities, applied and adapted in accordance with business changes.

The procurement platforms report will cover the global procurement market. ISG analysts Shahid Bhatty and Bruce Guptill will serve as authors of the report.

Finally, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 public sector procurement providers. The research team will produce three quadrants geared to the unique needs of government buyers:

  • Procurement Optimization and Transformation Software Platforms, covering software platforms and associated tools that help integrate key functions into a single, centralized system.
  • Procurement BPO Services,covering the outsourcing of strategic procurement activities such as supplier selection, contract negotiation and specification management.
  • Procurement Transformation Consulting Services, including providers of services to digitally transform the procurement process by offering expertise in transformation models, strategic consulting, technologies, tools, software and services.

The U.S. public sector procurement report will cover the U.S. procurement market for state and municipal government entities, including education and public health agencies. ISG analysts Shahid Bhatty, Bruce Guptill and Nathan Frey will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these digital brochures: Procurement BPO and Transformation Services; Procurement Software Platforms and Solutions, and U.S. Public Sector Procurement Optimization and Management - BPO, Transformation and Software Platforms. Companies not listed as procurement providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006150/en/

