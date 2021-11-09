CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic European Coffee Brand Tchibo Celebrates One-Year Anniversary In U.S. With A Million Bag Giveaway

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There might not be such a thing as a free lunch, but there is such a thing as free coffee, to the tune of four free bags. Celebrating the one-year anniversary of its U.S. launch, Tchibo , Europe's #1 Coffeehouse, is offering four bags of the Röst Frisch coffee; Morning Blend, Columbia Origin, Classic Blend and Röstmeister to the first 250,000 coffee lovers who log on at: Tchibo.com .

"We couldn't think of a more apt thank you to our growing customer base in the U.S., than to favor them with blends specially crafted for the American palette," said Chris Mattina, CEO Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC. "We want as many people as possible to taste what makes Tchibo so special, and what better way than to provide an entire bag of perfectly roasted coffee for free!"

Tchibo entered the U.S. market in 2020 in eight Midwestern markets, and soon dotted the shelves of major retailers including Meijer, Jewel-Osco, and Spartan Nash stores such as FamilyFare and Buschs, totaling close to 2,700 distribution points. With an aim to disrupt the highly competitive coffee space, Tchibo, launched an irreverent marketing campaign with billboards, ads and social media campaigns, with tongue-in-cheek taglines such as "Hello TChicago," "The T is Silent, The Freshness Isn't," and "Sent to Finishing School in Europe," among others. Tchibo has also engaged in experiential pop ups across Chicago for International Coffee Month and the upcoming Christkindlmarket.

The Million Bag Giveaway is another innovative marketing initiative designed to "spill the beans" about the brand with coffee connoisseurs around the country. What sets Tchibo apart is its commitment to a more sustainable and fresher coffee experience. Tchibo is distributed by Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC, a distribution partner renowned for offering consumers better food choices in a responsible, honest, contemporary and sustainable manner. The four Tchibo varieties created specifically for the U.S. market are Morning Blend, Colombia Origin, Classic Blend and Röstmeister.

Customers have a choice of whole bean or ground coffee as part of the Million Bag Giveaway. To learn more about Tchibo, visit Tchibo.com ; follow on Instagram and Facebook .

About Tchibo

Founded in 1949, Tchibo has been delighting coffee connoisseurs for over 70 years, becoming the #1 coffeehouse in Europe. Now available in the U.S. and carried throughout Europe, Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in several European countries. In addition to coffee products, Tchibo operates a wide range of non-food businesses in Europe with a large retail arm operating in more than 900 shops, 24,300 outposts at third-party retail outlets, and online stores. Tchibo has 11,450 employees worldwide, and generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2019.

The Tchibo difference is grounded in the concept of RÖST FRISCH, redefining what it means to be fresh. From growing and harvesting to roasting and packaging, every step in the Tchibo process is 'fresher by design' and dedicated to creating exquisitely fresh coffee for consumers to enjoy at home. Tchibo recognizes that it is imperative to have a healthy planet to achieve the freshest and most sustainable coffee. With global headquarters in Hamburg, the family-owned business has been recognized with multiple awards for its sustainable, fair-trade practices, including the award for Corporate Ethics and the Environmental Logistics Award and the European Union's CSR Award. In 2016 Tchibo was awarded Germany's most sustainable major enterprise. Learn more at Tchibo.com ; follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Sabrina Christiansen sabrina@rosengrouppr.com, 801.836.0789

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-european-coffee-brand-tchibo-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-in-us-with-a-million-bag-giveaway-301419923.html

SOURCE Tchibo

