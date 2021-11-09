CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DigitalBridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In November 2021

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:

November 9-11: Nareit's, REITWorld: 2021 Annual Winter Gathering

  • The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

November 10: AGL Virtual Summit

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge and Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge, will jointly deliver keynote at 12:00 p.m. ET. To attend the conference please register on the event's website link here.

November 15: New Street Research & BCG 5G Conference - 5G: What Comes Next!

  • Warren Roll, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Investment Management, will be participating in a panel discussion at 9:50 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $38 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006159/en/

