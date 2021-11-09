NetApp Closes Acquisition Of CloudCheckr

NetApp® (NTAP) - Get NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Report, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced it has completed its acquisition of CloudCheckr, a leading cloud optimization platform that provides cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimize cloud resources. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This acquisition extends Spot by NetApp's leading FinOps and SecOps offerings by combining critical cost visibility, analytics and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and automation services from Spot by NetApp, and continues NetApp's investment in the innovation and growth of the Spot by NetApp portfolio. Bringing these capabilities together will enable organizations to better understand and continuously improve and control their use of cloud resources and realize the benefits of cloud faster and at scale.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006161/en/