CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These Quirky White Elephant Gifts Will Get A Huge Laugh

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d like to think that you give thoughtful and purposeful presents. You try to imagine what someone would want or need, and then take the time to search for an item that will utterly delight them upon unwrapping said gift. Well, that’s not the case when you’re doing a Dirty Santa,...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncadvertiser.com

22 white elephant gifts perfect for any holiday party

There’s an art to finding the just-right white elephant gift. You can go the zany route, buying a gag gift that will get a rouse out of the crowd. Or you can find a niche gift that’s so darn coveted it will incite endless rounds of stealing. The holy grail of white elephant gifts, though, is capable of doing both.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Gifts Under $50 That Will Make Mom and Dad Laugh

The perfect gift for someone who has it all is one that will make them laugh. While making Mom and Dad laugh this holiday season is priceless, we found a few ways you can do it for under $50. It may be tougher than usual to find all the gifts...
SHOPPING
womansday.com

50 Gag Gifts That Will Make Anyone Laugh This Season

When it comes to knowing what gifts to buy for Christmas, a good place to start is, of course, with the person who will be receiving the gift. Are they funny? Sentimental? Dog-obsessed? Knowing the answers to these questions can help you decide whether to get a sentimental or funny Christmas gift, or whether to give them a relatively practical item or something that's a bit more over-the-top. Shopping for a gag gift, or a gift specifically intended to have some sort of comedic effect, can be a bit more difficult, though, depending on how you look at it. On the one hand, finding the perfect gift is a little easier when you don't have to take into account hobbies or preferences. On the other hand, everyone's sense of humor is a bit different.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Elephant
romper.com

These Are The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers For Kids Of All Ages

Between making lists, shopping, ordering gifts, and wrapping them, holiday shopping can be a long, drawn out process. When it comes to filling the stockings that are hung by your chimney with care, the best stocking stuffers for kids are gifts that are small enough to fit inside, but still exciting to discover the morning after Santa stops by. It takes time and effort to make Christmas magic happen, but this list can help make the process just a little easier.
RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

14 Cat Advent Calendars For Ferocious Feline Fans

Remember when advent calendars were just little paper pop-ups with a picture revealed each day? No more. There’s now an advent calendar for every idea imaginable, as illustrated by fantastic kid advent calendars, Aldi advent calendars, and even a Friends advent calendar. But what about the person in your life...
PETS
romper.com

15 Last-Minute Gifts For Grandparents That Aren't Just Photos Of Your Kid

Let’s be honest, grandparents are some of the coolest people on this planet. They’re the people who taught us some of the most treasured life lessons from the golden rule to how to get stains out of clothing. That's why every time the gift giving season rolls around, it’s tough to know what to get them. They mean so much, how can you show your grandparents you care? Especially if you’ve put off your shopping until the final hours before Christmas and need a present ASAP. Fortunately, when there’s a will, there’s a way. And these last-minute gifts for grandparents won’t disappoint.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

15 Last-Minute Gifts For Moms That Will Still Make Her Feel Special

If in between decorating the tree, baking Christmas cookies and also managing to work and parent you realize you forgot a gift for your mom or mother-in-law, well, then... there’s no way around it, you need to figure out a way to get their gift before Christmas. Fortunately these last-minute gift ideas for moms all either have the option for expedited shipping (or Amazon Prime), can be ordered online and picked up in store, or can be delivered straight to her inbox. And there’s no impersonal Visa gift cards here (although those can be key in a pinch).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
romper.com

12 Easy Elf On The Shelf Ideas For Toddlers, Because You Gotta Keep It Safe

When it comes to Elf on the Shelf, there are plenty of ideas to take advantage of for any age group. But when it comes to toddlers, things can get a bit tricky. While you may want to get intricate and go overboard, this is the age where your little one will appreciate the simple stuff just as much as the big stuff. You can actually take advantage of this stage when they're not as hard to impress with these easy Elf on the Shelf ideas for toddlers. It's also pretty tempting for a toddler to move or touch the elf (even though they're not supposed to or he'll lose his magic), so these ideas will also help keep your elf safe from tiny hands.
KIDS
travelawaits.com

16 Gifts Everyone Will Fight Over At Your White Elephant Party

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. White Elephant, or “Rob Your Neighbor,” parties have become holiday traditions for many families, co-workers, and groups of friends. If you’re not familiar, every attendee brings a wrapped gift to throw in the middle of a pile and, when it’s your turn, you get to select a gift to unwrap. You then have the choice about keeping what you unwrapped or stealing one of the previously unwrapped gifts. Since the very last person gets to steal any gift sans deceiving wrapping paper, it’s obviously a huge advantage to be one of the final to select.
SHOPPING
romper.com

17 Gifts For New Parents They'll Actually Use & Adore

When your best friend, family member, or work bestie has a baby, you obviously shop their baby registry and shower them in adorable newborn outfits. But sometimes you want to get something just for the new parents. Choosing the right gifts for new parents can be challenging if you’ve never had a baby or aren’t sure what they’ll want, but you can make a big impact with the right present.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

The Best Luxury Gifts to Give and Get This Holiday Season

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Frame's latest hotel collaboration is the ritziest yet! The new capsule with the Ritz Paris features a tee, blanket, variety jacket and more, but it's the crewneck sweater that's truly worth the splurge. It's one of those have-in-your-closet-forever items that will transport the wearer to Paris every time they put it on. Talk about très chic!
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

American Girl Is Selling A Tiny Version Of Elf On The Shelf, & It's Too Much

For the child who loves to have their doll mimic all their activities, there's now an Elf on the Shelf for American Girl dolls. The creators of the watchful elf have teamed up with American Girl to miniaturize their magical Christmas tradition. The Elf on the Shelf is one of those newer, beloved Christmas legends I wish was around when I was a kid. The 2005 book-turned-toy phenomenon evolved from a mother and her twin daughters' family fable about an elf who reports naughty and nice kids for Santa's list.
SHOPPING
romper.com

The Absolute Cutest Thanksgiving Outfits For Girls

Every Thanksgiving holiday celebration is different. Some are formal, some are more casual. But no matter your Thanksgiving Day dress code, one thing is for sure: There’s a girls Thanksgiving outfit on this list that you (and your little one) are sure to love. From the sweetest Thanksgiving dresses with apple prints, to cozy sweaters and autumnal overalls, your girl is going to look oh-so-cute at your Thanksgiving dinner.
APPAREL
ledger.news

Just For Laughs

1. Camping: where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person. 2. I’m a multitasker. I can listen, ignore and forget all at the same time!. 3. I don’t have grey hair; I have wisdom highlights. 4. I don’t trip, I do random gravity checks. 5. I’m...
FOX2Now

‘Tis the season for sliders! White Castle’s holiday gift guide

White Castle’s 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and while the slider kings are celebrating the holidays they’re also celebrating their 100th birthday. “Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition,” a vice president at the 100-year-old family-owned business Jamie Richardson said. “On this year’s gift guide, you’ll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!”
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Should You Put Your Christmas Tree Up Before Thanksgiving?

Some debates will likely never be put to rest. They divide families, alienate friends, and keep you up at night questioning your own beliefs and those of the people around you. This time of year, deciding whether or not the Christmas tree should go up before Thanksgiving is one of those hot topics that make your Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Janice fight harder for their respective decorating stance than they do for the last drumstick on Turkey Day.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

17 Teachers Share The Best Holiday Gifts They've Ever Received

Of all the people in a 4-year-old's life, one of the most important (outside of mom, dad, sibs, grands and the cousins) is their preschool teacher. Maybe your child even pretends to be their teacher (the ultimate flattery), or tells you stories about how funny and kind their teachers are.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

24 Thanksgiving Quotes For Kids To Share At The Table

For kids, Thanksgiving might not be quite as exciting as Halloween (Trick-or-treating! Free candy!) or as magical as Christmas (Santa Claus! Presents!), but it can still be a fun day for them. Even kids who are super picky eaters every other day of the year will enjoy sitting at the table with their family, eating delicious side dishes like sweet potatoes with marshmallows and macaroni and cheese (I think we can all appreciate that, honestly). Of course, Thanksgiving is about more than just food. One way to show your little ones that is through some Thanksgiving quotes for kids.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy