These Quirky White Elephant Gifts Will Get A Huge Laugh

When it comes to knowing what gifts to buy for Christmas, a good place to start is, of course, with the person who will be receiving the gift. Are they funny? Sentimental? Dog-obsessed? Knowing the answers to these questions can help you decide whether to get a sentimental or funny Christmas gift, or whether to give them a relatively practical item or something that's a bit more over-the-top. Shopping for a gag gift, or a gift specifically intended to have some sort of comedic effect, can be a bit more difficult, though, depending on how you look at it. On the one hand, finding the perfect gift is a little easier when you don't have to take into account hobbies or preferences. On the other hand, everyone's sense of humor is a bit different.
