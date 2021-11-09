These Quirky White Elephant Gifts Will Get A Huge Laugh

When it comes to Elf on the Shelf, there are plenty of ideas to take advantage of for any age group. But when it comes to toddlers, things can get a bit tricky. While you may want to get intricate and go overboard, this is the age where your little one will appreciate the simple stuff just as much as the big stuff. You can actually take advantage of this stage when they're not as hard to impress with these easy Elf on the Shelf ideas for toddlers. It's also pretty tempting for a toddler to move or touch the elf (even though they're not supposed to or he'll lose his magic), so these ideas will also help keep your elf safe from tiny hands.

