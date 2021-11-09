2021 Ransomware Recovery Tales for IT Professionals

AIOps is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage, optimize and secure complex IT systems more effectively and flexibly by automating monitoring, diagnostics and remediation. These platforms increasingly combine infrastructure, application and network monitoring. Using correlation and in some cases machine learning to identify and remediate problems, they trigger automatic responses to current or potential issues and, in some cases, suggest remedies. Many vendors have added AI capabilities to existing application performance or system management tools, or vice versa, and offer AIOps as a service.
