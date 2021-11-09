CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Ransomware Recovery Tales for IT Professionals

Cover picture for the articleIn this webinar, Veeam® Technical Analyst Dmitry Kniazev shares his perspective on beating ransomware. Whether your move is to take our pre-implementation advice, make changes after an incident or simply leverage...

securityboulevard.com

The ‘Groove’ Ransomware Gang Was a Hoax

A number of publications in September warned about the emergence of “Groove,” a new ransomware group that called on competing extortion gangs to unite in attacking U.S. government interests online. It now appears that Groove was all a big hoax designed to toy with security firms and journalists. Groove was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware and the Uncertainties of Cyberinsurance

Ransomware attacks are ubiquitous, and the insurance markets are chaotic. That, at least, seems to be the state of cybersecurity and risk mitigation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It also isn’t far from the truth: Ransomware attacks have markedly increased, placing significant pressure on insurance markets to provide organizations with affordable options to minimize risk without running insurers out of business. But rather than present new problems, the recent spate of attacks has exposed long-existing fault lines in how organizations manage their security, how insurance markets price the risks and how other actors in the security space—especially governments—affect organizational response. How should you be thinking about these risks? What practices should you consider incorporating as you try to minimize the effect of an attack?
PUBLIC SAFETY
aithority.com

OpenText Strengthens Ransomware Resilience

New detection and alert functions within Carbonite Server increase data protection against ransomware. OpenText announced new capabilities for Carbonite Server, including hourly backups, early warning, and classifications upgrades that will enhance organizations’ ability to detect, protect, and respond to increased ransomware and other data threats. “With ransomware attacks on the...
SOFTWARE
#Ransomware#Technical Analyst#Product Strategy#Veeam Software#Veeam Certified Engineer#Vexpert
CSO

Ransomware Emergency Kit

Modern ransomware is used in so-called “big game” attacks that target an organisation’s entire computer network. And the average time it takes for a business to fully recover is 287 days. When planning how to prepare and respond, organisations should think about the potential impact on their business in the same way as they would think about a natural disaster. This white paper acts as an emergency best practice guide on what businesses need to know about ransomware threats and what to do during an attack.
TECHNOLOGY
KTEN.com

The Relationship Between Ransomware and VPNs

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/relationship-between-ransomware-and-vpns. Ransomware attacks have become so popular that gangs have begun scamming each other, if recent reports are to be believed. Take REvil (Ransomware Evil), an infamous Russian group that works with affiliates for a cut of the ransom. It transpired that their software “included a secret backdoor in its ransomware code—allegedly enabling the ransomware group to steal illicit ransom proceeds from its affiliates.”
TECHNOLOGY
gamepolar.com

Hacker That Aided Ransomware Group REvil in Stealing 2021 MacBook Professional Schematics Has Been Arrested

A hacker by the identify of Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi has been arrested by america Division of Justice for his involvement with the ransomware group REvil, which had earlier been reported of stealing Apple’s 2021 MacBook Professional schematics. Yaroslav Vasinskyi Property within the Thousands and thousands Have Additionally Been Seized. Following...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Loosening the Grip of Ransomware

The specter of ransomware is currently looming large. Barely a day goes by without headlines announcing the latest big name whose data’s been ‘kidnapped’ by cybercriminals—and imagine the number of victims that we don’t hear about! Recently, the well-known camera maker Olympus was allegedly hit by a ransomware attack which is still under investigation; other victims include Kia Motors, Colonial Pipeline, JBS, CD Projekt Red—it’s a familiar issue for many organizations across all industries. Like cockroaches that survive a nuclear war, ransomware persists across every iteration of networks, infrastructure and devices. To make things even more challenging, COVID-19 has turned the working world upside down and given rise to a raft of technology challenges that include ransomware-related security concerns.
CELL PHONES
itprotoday.com

IT Operations and Management

Is a Hybrid Workplace Making Automation Harder or Easier?. How Data Warehouse Automation Tools Do (and Don't) Ease Cloud Moves. Why Enterprise Low-Code App Development Is in High Demand. Oct 04, 2021. Sep 30, 2021. Sep 30, 2021. Sep 22, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

What Is AIOps?

AIOps is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to manage, optimize and secure complex IT systems more effectively and flexibly by automating monitoring, diagnostics and remediation. These platforms increasingly combine infrastructure, application and network monitoring. Using correlation and in some cases machine learning to identify and remediate problems, they trigger automatic responses to current or potential issues and, in some cases, suggest remedies. Many vendors have added AI capabilities to existing application performance or system management tools, or vice versa, and offer AIOps as a service.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

VMware takes on cloud-based disaster recovery as ransomware risks linger post-pandemic

Workflow disasters are inevitable, whether caused by cyberattacks, natural disasters or economic disruptions caused by a global pandemic. With proper preparations for disaster recovery, efforts can be made to prevent or lessen the impact of these disturbances. Last year, VMware Inc. introduced VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery after the acquisition of Datrium Inc., a company specializing in tier-one hyperconverged infrastructure for hybrid clouds.
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

The Recovery Index

The Nikkei’s Recovery Index assesses countries and regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility. The higher the ranking, the closer a place is to recovery, characterized by fewer infections, higher inoculation rates and less-strict social distancing measures. Here it is:
MARKETS
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware Whack-a-Mole

Pretty much everyone is familiar with the carnival game Whack-a-Mole. No matter how many moles you bash with the mallet, it seems like two more pop up in its place. It’s commonly used to describe cybersecurity and the ransomware news this week illustrates why Whack-a-Mole is an appropriate metaphor. Bashing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
itprotoday.com

App Development: Staying Secure Using Low-Code Platforms

More companies than ever are turning to low-code platforms to speed application development and reduce the burden on IT staffs. These platforms, fronted by a graphical user interface and intended to be easier to use than traditional development methods, are growing fast. According to Gartner, more than 65% of application development activity will be accomplished using low-code environments by 2024.
CELL PHONES
itprotoday.com

Be Prepared: Girl Scouts Ramp Up Data Security and Privacy

There are some cookies even the Girl Scouts want nothing to do with. As an organization that supports and nurtures girls in central and eastern North Carolina, Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines is laser-focused on the data security and privacy of its thousands of members and adult leaders. Even...
DATA PRIVACY
itprotoday.com

Single Cloud vs. Multi Cloud: 5 Reasons for a Single Cloud Strategy

We’re living in a multi cloud world. Indeed, it may feel strange these days to consider using just a single cloud, given all the potential advantages (like increased workload reliability and cost savings) to be gleaned from a multi cloud architecture. But, just because almost everyone else is using more than one cloud doesn’t mean that multicloud is right for everyone. Sometimes, a single cloud architecture is the way to go. When comparing single cloud vs. multi cloud, here are five signs that a single cloud is right for your organization.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Data Lakehouse and Data Hub: Going Beyond Just Data Storage

Businesses want to do so much with data today. Of course, they need to store data so it’s accessible when needed, and they want to make sure it’s compliant and secure. At the same time, businesses increasingly want to be able to share and gain insights from the data. Traditionally,...
ECONOMY

