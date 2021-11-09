CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks Public Schools suspends temporary mask mandate

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Jenks Public schools students will no longer be required to wear masks at school. The school board voted to suspend its temporary mask requirement as the district says its seen a decline in the number of COVID cases.

In a letter sent home to parents Monday night, the school board says their decision comes as the district saw a steady decline of cases over the past two months. The total number of COVID-19 cases within the district dropped from 131 to just 32 since the temporary mask requirement was approved in September. The district says that’s a 75-percent drop.

Earlier this school year, parents were split on the district's decision to implement a mandate as many voiced their opinions at a contentious board meeting.

The district also says it could reinstate the mandate if cases go back up. School leaders say they will be monitoring the situation closely and make adjustments as needed.

OSDH, THD preparing to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Nearly 375,000 children in Oklahoma ages 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA and CDC have issued recommendations to administer Pfizer's vaccine. “We’ve been anticipating this announcement for some time,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Interim Commissioner Keith Reed. “OSDH is prepared to start administration as vaccine arrives in the state. We’re optimistic about extending this vaccine to even more of our population, improving our collective immunity as a state.”
