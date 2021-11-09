KVIA Police on scene along Lohman where a chase of a stolen cop car ended in a crash.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man driving a stolen El Paso police vehicle was chased through the streets of Las Cruces Tuesday morning before crashing into the north side of the Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy building, prompting a standoff with authorities and a lockdown of the school, sources told ABC-7.

An ABC-7 crew on scene observed the Las Cruces police SWAT team surrounding the vehicle as officers were trying to make contact with the person inside; at one point, an explosive noise - a loud boom - could be heard. Moments later, officers could be seen performing CPR on an individual.

The events were unfolding around the 800 block of East Lohman Avenue outside the school; authorities told the public to avoid the area - which was shutdown amidst a massive police presence that included LCPD's chief on scene.

Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy was placed on lockdown and parents were informed in a message from Las Crues Public Schools officials to stay clear of the school until further notice; no kids were present yet. Nearby Valley View Elementary School was sheltering in place.

This is a breaking story; more details to come....

The post Stolen El Paso police car crashes into Las Cruces school after chase, surrounded by SWAT appeared first on KVIA .