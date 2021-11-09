CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Stolen El Paso police car crashes into Las Cruces school after chase, surrounded by SWAT

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
KVIA
Police on scene along Lohman where a chase of a stolen cop car ended in a crash.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUHDy_0crFuQPr00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man driving a stolen El Paso police vehicle was chased through the streets of Las Cruces Tuesday morning before crashing into the north side of the Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy building, prompting a standoff with authorities and a lockdown of the school, sources told ABC-7.

An ABC-7 crew on scene observed the Las Cruces police SWAT team surrounding the vehicle as officers were trying to make contact with the person inside; at one point, an explosive noise - a loud boom - could be heard. Moments later, officers could be seen performing CPR on an individual.

The events were unfolding around the 800 block of East Lohman Avenue outside the school; authorities told the public to avoid the area - which was shutdown amidst a massive police presence that included LCPD's chief on scene.

Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy was placed on lockdown and parents were informed in a message from Las Crues Public Schools officials to stay clear of the school until further notice; no kids were present yet. Nearby Valley View Elementary School was sheltering in place.

This is a breaking story; more details to come....

The post Stolen El Paso police car crashes into Las Cruces school after chase, surrounded by SWAT appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition after northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- An overnight crash in northeast El Paso left a motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition. Police summoned traffic investigators around 2 a.m. Friday to the collision scene along U.S. 54 and Hondo Pass. Authorities didn't indicate if any other vehicles were involved aside from the motorcycle. The victim was transported by ambulance The post Motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition after northeast El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 dead, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting at Lower Valley park

UPDATE: An El Paso police official said late Thursday night that two of the three drive-by shooting victims in the Lower Valley's J.P. Shawver Park had died of their injuries. The third victim remained hospitalized from gunshot wounds; no identities were released. Sgt. Robert Gomez said as of 10 p.m. that no arrests had yet The post 2 dead, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting at Lower Valley park appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

3 wounded, 2 in critical after Lower Valley drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were wounded, two of those victims critically, in a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley on Thursday evening. It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Independence Drive at S. Yarbrough Drive, which is J. P. Shawver Park. It is located near the Border Highway and a The post 3 wounded, 2 in critical after Lower Valley drive-by shooting appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gang unit arrests central El Paso man for shooting woman, says he lied about drive-by

EL PASO, Texas -- A 51-year-old central El Paso man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman and then lying to police by claiming that she was injured in a drive-by shooting, police announced Wednesday. The El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit took Jesus Jacobo Torres into custody on a warrant charging him with The post Gang unit arrests central El Paso man for shooting woman, says he lied about drive-by appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Mesilla, NM
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘She did not deserve to die’: Family mourns loss of 25-year-old El Paso woman set on fire as search for killer continues

UPDATE, Nov. 12: EL PASO, Texas -- The family of a 25-year-old El Pasoan whose body was found burned in Midland last week received her remains on Friday.  It took Midland County Sheriff's investigators six days to identify Saffire Armenta's remains. “I can’t believe thats she's dead and I'm not going to see her again, she was The post ‘She did not deserve to die’: Family mourns loss of 25-year-old El Paso woman set on fire as search for killer continues appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West El Paso man held on $50k bond for firing multiple guns at apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas -- A west El Paso man was being held in the downtown jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond, accused of opening fire into an apartment complex with multiple weapons over the weekend. Pedro Ramos, 35, was arrested at the Pointe Apartments at 5525 N. Station on Sunday evening after the gunfire rang out. The post West El Paso man held on $50k bond for firing multiple guns at apartment complex appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

East El Paso man jailed for allegedly shooting cats with air rifle

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso man was jailed on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot two cats with an air rifle, police said Tuesday. Robert Lee Ramirez, 68, was being held on $4,000 bond in the El Paso County Detention Facility, following his arrest a week ago. Investigators said a warrant The post East El Paso man jailed for allegedly shooting cats with air rifle appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Traffic Accident#Elementary School#Kvia Police#Cpr#Lcpd#Las Crues Public Schools
KVIA ABC-7

76-year-old man hospitalized after Socorro area hit & run

EL PASO, Texas -- A 76-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday. The pedestrian was found by deputies after being hit about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Socorro Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but there The post 76-year-old man hospitalized after Socorro area hit & run appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI warns laser strikes on planes rising in El Paso, puts pilots & passengers in danger

EL PASO, Texas --  Laser pointers usually used in business meetings or for presentations are now causing distractions for pilots as people in increasing numbers are pointing them up to the sky. This spells trouble for the pilots taking off and landing planes at El Paso International Airport.  According to the FBI, this has been The post FBI warns laser strikes on planes rising in El Paso, puts pilots & passengers in danger appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain reopens after hiker rescued, bomb squad disposes of explosive device

UPDATE #2: Transmountain Road was reopened as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to El Paso police, after the explosive ordinance found in the area by a hiker rescue crew was disposed of by the bomb squad. UPDATE: Authorities said a lost hiker was safely rescued Tuesday by search crews who then discovered an explosive ordinance. The post Transmountain reopens after hiker rescued, bomb squad disposes of explosive device appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Serious injuries in northeast El Paso motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department responded to a serious motorcycle crash in the northeast early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dyer Street and Annette Drive. Emergency crews were on scene and was unclear how many people may have been hurt. A spokesperson for The post Serious injuries in northeast El Paso motorcycle crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KVIA ABC-7

12-year-old girl dies in Deming ATV rollover crash

DEMING, New Mexico - A 12-year-old Deming girl was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash of an ATV, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday. Investigators said it happened Sunday afternoon on a dirt lot near Columbus Road and Arizona Street in Deming; the girl was driving the ATV with a 13-year-old boy as The post 12-year-old girl dies in Deming ATV rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Franklin Mountain hiker rescued as crews find explosive device, summon bomb squad

UPDATE: Authorities said a lost hiker was safely rescued Tuesday by search crews who then discovered an explosive ordinance. That prompted the El Paso police bomb squad to be called out to examine and remove the object, an effort that was underway during the noon hour. Transmountain Road was closed in both directions due to The post Franklin Mountain hiker rescued as crews find explosive device, summon bomb squad appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Extra police presence at Irvin High School after ‘vague threat of violence’

EL PASO, Texas -- Extra police officers were assigned duty at a northeast El Paso high school on Tuesday morning after officials reported what was termed a "vague threat of violence" posted on social media. Authorities said the added police presence at Irvin High School, located at 9465 Roanoke Drive, would continue throughout the day. The post Extra police presence at Irvin High School after ‘vague threat of violence’ appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

8-year-old Guatemalan boy abandoned by smugglers at Paso Del Norte bridge after border reopened

EL PASO, Texas – An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy was abandoned by human smugglers at the Paso Del Norte bridge just hours after the Mexico-U.S. border reopened to non-essential traveler crossings, El Paso Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday. The unaccompanied Guatemalan child was found by CBP officers working at the international bridge on Monday evening. The post 8-year-old Guatemalan boy abandoned by smugglers at Paso Del Norte bridge after border reopened appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘Not credible threat’ leads to added security at Del Valle High School

EL PASO, Texas -- Students were not allowed to leave the Del Valle High School campus for lunch on Friday and other security measures were put in place as a result of a threat that was later determined to be "not credible," officials said. In a statement, the Ysleta Independent School District said the threat The post ‘Not credible threat’ leads to added security at Del Valle High School appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gas line rupture in Lower Valley leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place order

EL PASO, Texas -- A Lower Valley gas line rupture prompted some evacuations and a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday afternoon. The rupture was reported around 2 pm and the cause had not been determined. Residents in the Lower Valley neighborhood near La Paz and Rodeo streets were told to evacuate or shelter-in-place after the gas The post Gas line rupture in Lower Valley leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place order appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Speeding Juarez trucker blamed for deadly crash near Zaragoza Bridge that caused power outage

UPDATE, Nov. 9: A Ciudad Juarez truck driver believed to be speeding triggered a deadly crash near the Ysleta Port of Entry that claimed his own life and caused a power outage impacting thousands of El Pasoans, police said Tuesday. El Paso police identified the deceased trucker as Sergio Enrique Lome Orozco, 32, of Juarez. The post Speeding Juarez trucker blamed for deadly crash near Zaragoza Bridge that caused power outage appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Milk truck spills after crashing, overturning on I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A Sarah Farms truck carrying gallons of milk crashed and rolled over along a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso on Monday night. It happened along I-10 westbound at Artcraft. While milk spilled, authorities indicated there was no word of any serious injuries stemming from the crash. What caused The post Milk truck spills after crashing, overturning on I-10 in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy