Sevier County Resident Convicted Of Drug Trafficking And Firearms Offenses And The Distribution Of Drugs Resulting In An Overdose Death

BOISE – An Ontario, Oregon man was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to court records, in August and September 2019, Oliver “Juice” Yardley, 46, of Ontario, and his wife, Ashley Cates Yardley, 33, on four occasions, sold methamphetamine to another person in a parking lot in Fruitland, Idaho. In total, the amount of methamphetamine they sold was approximately six ounces. During the last sale, Yardley and Cates sold three ounces of methamphetamine and two firearms to the other person. Yardley was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony criminal convictions.

ONTARIO, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO