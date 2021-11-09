Sevier County Resident Convicted Of Drug Trafficking And Firearms Offenses And The Distribution Of Drugs Resulting In An Overdose Death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – On November 5, 2021, following a four-day trial in the United States District Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, a jury convicted Stacey Edward Williams, Jr., 42, currently of Sevierville, Tennessee, and formerly of Detroit, Michigan, of eight counts, including a conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, multiple...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
