SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – An individual indicted under the name John Doe, age unknown, of Owego, New York, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges relate to Doe’s use of the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of another person to apply for and obtain SSI benefits to which he was not entitled, beginning in 1999 and continuing through the present. Doe’s true identity has yet to be confirmed.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO