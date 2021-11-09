CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Calls For An End To Drake Beef With J Prince By His Side

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston, TX – Kanye West is ready to bury the hatchet with Drake. On Monday (November 8), Rap-A-Lot Records founder J Prince shared a video of Kanye reading a statement from his phone. In the clip, he invites Drake to a show on December 7 as he asks for help in...

