Public Safety

Manderson Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Federal Officer

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Manderson, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting a Federal Officer. Unpowin White Plume, age 34, was indicted on October 21, 2021. She appeared...

State
South Dakota State
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

