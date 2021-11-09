Manderson Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Federal Officer

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Barnhouse, 41, of Summersville, pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. According to statements made in court, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department executed lawful search of a vehicle in which Barnhouse was riding as a passenger in November 2020. The officer located two firearms in the vehicle, a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 40 caliber handgun and an American Tactical 22 caliber rifle. Barnhouse admitted that he possessed the firearms and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a 2016 conviction in Nicholas County Magistrate Court for domestic assault on a family or household member.

