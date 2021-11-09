CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Berkeley County man sentenced for firearms violation

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Nathan Johnson, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to three years of probation for a firearms violation, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Deirdre Keeney
3d ago

He probably got caught selling a oz of marijuana back in the 80s or 90s. Not exactly sure why you would lose your rights for doing something that the state says is legal. NONVIOLENT drug crimes shouldn't be a reason for the government to strip you of your 2nd Amendment rights which is the only right that states shall not be INFRINGED. If a person can't be trusted with a firearm then Why are they being released from prison??? I believe instead of punishing Everyone we should give stronger and longer prison sentences for violent people

Reply
4
Related
Shore News Network

Franklin County Man Found Guilty Of Drug Trafficking And Firearm Offenses

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Adam Neftali Santana, age 37, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was convicted on November 10, 2021, following a three-day trial before United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson of conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine, attempted possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, of Falkville, Alabama, pleaded guilty today to federal and local firearms offenses stemming from the discovery of weapons in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to his plea agreement, Coffman traveled from Alabama to the District of Columbia several days...
FALKVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, WV
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Berkeley County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
Shore News Network

Convicted Felon Sentenced for Possessing Loaded Revolver

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Wilson man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon. On August 26, 2021, Quarmaine Devonta Daniels pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Daniels,...
WILSON, NC
Shore News Network

Fort Pierre Woman Charged with Bank Embezzlement

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Fort Pierre, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Bank Embezzlement. Bailey Ricketts, age 26, was indicted on November 9, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on November 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
FORT PIERRE, SD
Shore News Network

Idaho Falls Man Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

POCATELLO – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court records, on October 16, 2020, police officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a car in downtown Idaho Falls. The car was driven by Shawn Thomas Cortez, 35, of Idaho Falls. After identifying Cortez, law enforcement officers learned that Cortez had an active felony warrant and that Cortez was in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement officers recovered a 9mm Sig Saur pistol from Cortez’s waistband. Cortez had previously been convicted of a felony offense and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Tobacco#Alcohol#Corruption#Ii
Shore News Network

Ontario Man Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

BOISE – An Ontario, Oregon man was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to court records, in August and September 2019, Oliver “Juice” Yardley, 46, of Ontario, and his wife, Ashley Cates Yardley, 33, on four occasions, sold methamphetamine to another person in a parking lot in Fruitland, Idaho. In total, the amount of methamphetamine they sold was approximately six ounces. During the last sale, Yardley and Cates sold three ounces of methamphetamine and two firearms to the other person. Yardley was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony criminal convictions.
ONTARIO, OR
Shore News Network

Lemoore Union Treasurer Convicted of Embezzlement and Aggravated Identity Theft

Fresno, Calif. — After a 2–day trial, a federal jury found Kevin Neal Crownover, 49, resident of Lemoore, California, guilty today of one count of embezzlement and theft of union assets and one count of aggravated identity theft, Acting United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. The trial was held before United States District Judge Dale A. Drozd.
FRESNO, CA
Shore News Network

White River Man Indicted for Arson

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a White River, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Arson. Gabriel Roubideaux, age 34, was indicted on June 8, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on November 5, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
WHITE RIVER, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Tioga County Man Charged with Supplemental Security Income Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – An individual indicted under the name John Doe, age unknown, of Owego, New York, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges relate to Doe’s use of the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of another person to apply for and obtain SSI benefits to which he was not entitled, beginning in 1999 and continuing through the present. Doe’s true identity has yet to be confirmed.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Colorado Man Sentenced to Two Consecutive Life Sentences on Murder Charge

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Denver, Colorado, man convicted of First Degree Premeditated Murder, First Degree Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Assault, Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person was sentenced on November 5, 2021, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.
COLORADO STATE
Shore News Network

Convicted Bank Robbers Sentenced in Federal Court

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that three defendants convicted of armed bank robbery have been sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell. Larcentursa Mayweather a.k.a. “Cent” a.k.a “Lacenturia,” 50, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months)...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Shore News Network

Mexican Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison

A Mexican drug trafficker was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison for drug crimes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham. Hector Burgos Saucedo, a 49-year-old citizen of Mexico in the U.S. unlawfully, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Unemployment Fraud Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON – A New Jersey man pleaded guilty today in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for March 22, 2022. Thompson was charged by criminal complaint on Aug. 19, 2021.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Sedro-Woolley, Washington, man charged with arson at Capitol Hill nightclub

Seattle – A Sedro-Woolley area man will make his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court in Seattle, charged with the February 24, 2020 arson at Queer/Bar, a nightclub and event space in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Kalvinn Jay Garcia, 24, was transferred to federal custody today from Whatcom County where he served a jail sentence for theft. The grand jury returned the arson indictment on January 21, 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Shore News Network

20 Charged in Superseding Indictment with Trafficking Significant Quantities of Multiple Drugs

PITTSBURGH – A federal grand jury returned a five-count Superseding Indictment charging 20 members of a drug trafficking organization with trafficking significant quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. The Superseding Indictment charges the following individuals at Count One with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy