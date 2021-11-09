CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Africa’s Telkom weighs options to boost tech division

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa’s Telkom is considering options to boost its technology division, including a partnership or acquisition, it said on Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected results at the company’s mobile business hit its shares. Telkom’s technology division, part of its BCX unit, offers information and communication technology services such as...

Light Reading

Telkom SA builds Africa's Top VoLTE network based on Single Voice Core

As of Nov 2021, Telkom VoLTE users in South Africa have reached 4.6M, becoming the largest VoLTE service provider in Africa. Telkom serves 16M mobile users, and launched VoLTE in 2018 and 5G NSA in 2020 respectively. Regarding voice services, Telkom focuses on VoLTE services. In order to develop VoLTE, Telkom orchestrated a holistic KPI system and optimization plan, which has been proven to improve the VoLTE user experience significantly. Through intelligent identification of VoLTE users and auto-provisioning, Telkom saves users the steps to activate VoLTE services. In addition, Telkom cooperated with Apple, Samsung, OPPO and other handset manufacturers to turn on the terminal VoLTE switch by default. With above measures, the number of Telkom VoLTE subscribers has increased by over 3M in last one year. The rapid development of VoLTE enables Telkom to re-farm 2G/3G spectrum for the development of 4G and 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Kenya's Telkom Inks $100M Deal with Ericsson & NEC XON to Expand Mobile Network

Kenya's Telkom has signed a US$ 100 million deal with Ericsson and systems integrator NEC XON to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom’s network, by 2023. The nationwide rollout, is part of Telkom’s long-term network expansion strategy, announced in August last year, when it underwent a strategic reorganisation to address the digital transformation being witnessed, as well as lay the groundwork towards the company’s long-term goal to become the technology partner of choice in Kenya and the region.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

South Africa’s Telkom considers strategic partnership for IT business

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African telecom operator Telkom is considering strategic options for its IT business, including a partnership, it said on Tuesday after reporting a 30.4% jump in half-year profit. Telkom’s IT business, which offers enterprise solutions for companies, has been under pressure due to sluggish investments by firms...
WORLD
investing.com

MTN’s Takeover Plans for Telkom Would Need the Government’s Support First

ITNewsAfrica - South Africa’s MTN (JO: MTNJ ) Group, the largest telecom in Africa and 2nd largest in its home nation has reportedly made a pitch to buy SA’s third largest telecom, Telkom (JO: TKGJ ). According to an anonymous insider who spoke to Bloomberg, Telkom has shown no interest in being taken over by the MTN Group.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Liquid Eyes Africa’s Largest Tech Markets After $250-Million Boost from IFC

ITNewsAfrica - The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a new partnership with South African tech group Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) to expand data center capacity and the rollout of fiber-optic cable across the continent. IFC’s equity and debt investments in Liquid, which to date total approximately...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Africa's Dis-Chem profit jumps as drugs demand rebounds

Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd (DCPJ.J) reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by pent-up demand for medicines and vaccines after the easing of pandemic lockdowns. Business confidence in South Africa has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as retailers see increased demand and footfall...
ECONOMY
