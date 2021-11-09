S.Africa’s Telkom weighs options to boost tech division

As of Nov 2021, Telkom VoLTE users in South Africa have reached 4.6M, becoming the largest VoLTE service provider in Africa. Telkom serves 16M mobile users, and launched VoLTE in 2018 and 5G NSA in 2020 respectively. Regarding voice services, Telkom focuses on VoLTE services. In order to develop VoLTE, Telkom orchestrated a holistic KPI system and optimization plan, which has been proven to improve the VoLTE user experience significantly. Through intelligent identification of VoLTE users and auto-provisioning, Telkom saves users the steps to activate VoLTE services. In addition, Telkom cooperated with Apple, Samsung, OPPO and other handset manufacturers to turn on the terminal VoLTE switch by default. With above measures, the number of Telkom VoLTE subscribers has increased by over 3M in last one year. The rapid development of VoLTE enables Telkom to re-farm 2G/3G spectrum for the development of 4G and 5G.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO