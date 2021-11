Rihanna has been really showing out for her fans lately. After flawlessly executing her Gunna costume for Halloween, the singer announced she would be releasing a special limited-edition vinyl collection, titled the Rih-issue. She spread the word in an Instagram post, looking cool as ever sprawled out over dozens of vinyl records with a punk-rock glam look. While we’re used to seeing Rihanna looking amazing no matter how she is styled, this time we were shocked to see the singer and mogul in a new hair-do that featured a thick blonde streaks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO