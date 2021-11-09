CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – General Electric Co will split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up, splitting its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aid and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division that includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine generated nearly $20 billion in revenue in the period.
BUSINESS
Forbes

JNJ Following GE’s Lead: Is Breaking Up Really That Hard To Do?

Johnson & Johnson Follows General Electric in Breaking Up Businesses. Tesla Success Could Be Spreading Gold Rush Fever to Other EV Makers. What are the Potential EV Equivalents to Pickaxes and Shovels?. Equity index futures are pointing to a higher opening. Stocks are hoping to hang on to a five-week...
STOCKS
theintelligencer.com

Yale dean (opinion): Breaking up GE isn't hard to do

General Electric CEO Larry Culp has challenged singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka’s admonition that “breaking up is hard to do.” Sedaka’s 1962 hit song by that name charted No. 1 in Billboard in 1962 and returned to the top 10 in 1976 — both years that fell squarely in GE’s heyday. Culp’s historic action this week will split what remains of the former industrial behemoth (formerly headquartered in Fairfield) into three big chunks.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Here's What General Electric's Big Split Means For Investors

The three-way split will create much more focused companies. The new companies will be more able to engage in mergers and acquisitions. The question of just how much debt each company will carry after the breakup has yet to be answered. General Electric (NYSE:GE) surprised the market earlier this week...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
The Associated Press

GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into 3 companies

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an arduous, yearslong reshaping of a symbol of American...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge Power#Ge Renewable Energy#Ge Digital#Reuters#General Electric Co#American
Register Citizen

As GE breaks up, the future of its Connecticut employees is uncertain

With Connecticut’s lost conglomerate now breaking up into three smaller companies, General Electric has not yet said how the moves will impact the company’s remaining finance and tax staff in Norwalk who drove the company’s profits in its heyday. At stake are hundreds of Connecticut jobs — GE won’t say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Markets Insider

A definitive voice on GE is bearish on the storied conglomerate's breakup plans - and retail traders on Reddit agree

A definitive analyst on General Electric is skeptical of the company's plans to split into three companies - and some retail traders on Reddit feel the same. Since the century-old company announced it would break up into aviation, energy, and healthcare companies, GE stock has risen about 3% total in two days of trading. JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, known for his GE commentary, said that positive reaction wasn't a surprise.
BUSINESS
plasticsnews.com

Kickstart: GE splits itself in three as conglomerate era fades

GE splits itself in three as conglomerate era fades. General Electric Co. is about to split itself into three smaller parts to create what it says will be three "industry-leading, public companies" with three focused end markets. That's a very big change for the GE of 20 years ago when...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FierceBiotech

GE Healthcare to become standalone company after conglomerate completes 3-way split

After years of speculation and false starts, General Electric is officially spinning off its healthcare business into an independent company. GE Healthcare, already a clearly defined division under the GE umbrella, is slated to become a standalone public company in early 2023, after the completion of its tax-free spinoff from the nearly 130-year-old industrial giant. GE said it expects to retain a stake of just under 20% in the resulting company.
BUSINESS
nny360.com

GE will split into three units, ending conglomerate for good

General Electric Co. will split into three separate companies in a stunning breakup of the iconic manufacturer founded by Thomas Edison whose sprawling businesses once made it the world’s most valuable company. The shares surged. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and combine its renewable...
BUSINESS
Warren Tribune Chronicle

GE pulling plug on conglomerate

Once a thriving employer in the Mahoning Valley, General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. The company’s announcement Tuesday is the culmination of an...
NILES, OH
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 hovers near record, GE jumps on break-up plan

U.S. stocks were slightly lower Tuesday, hovering near records as investors digested new inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 85 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.2%. Wholesale prices jumped 8.6% in October from a year ago, the hottest...
STOCKS
CNBC

GE to break up into 3 companies focusing on aviation, health care and energy

The company will be divided into separate units focused on aviation, health care and energy. The decision by GE earned praise from Wall Street analysts Tuesday morning. GE shares have badly underperformed the market over the last two decades. U.S. industrial giant General Electric will split into three companies following...
INDUSTRY
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy