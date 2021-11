The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their bye week with a new and improved outlook heading into the second half of the year. “We are looking as if this is a new beginning on the season,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “We come out of the break with the thought that we did a lot of work to figure out where we are, what we’ve been doing, and making sure that we are making adjustments that are necessary, but our intentions are to come right back at it and go one game at a time.”

