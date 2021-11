HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- The Louisiana Tech volleyball team fell to Southern Miss Friday night in Conference USA action 3-0 inside the Volleyball Wellness Center. LA Tech falls to 8-17 on the year and 0-9 in Conference USA play, while the Golden Eagles improve to 11-14 overall and 3-8 in C-USA with the win. Scores of the match in favor of the Golden Eagles were 25-12, 25-20, 25-19. Southern Miss scored the first six points of the match and extend the lead out to 16-6, before a 3-0 run by the Lady Techsters, featuring a kill by sophomoreSamantha Hicks and a solo block by sophomore Carly Doros, cut the deficit down to 16-9. The Golden Eagles would score the next six points to take a 22-9 lead before claiming the set 25-12.

