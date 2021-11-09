CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearms Offenses

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 4,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, of Falkville, Alabama, pleaded guilty today to federal and local firearms offenses stemming from the discovery of weapons in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to his plea agreement, Coffman traveled from Alabama to the District of Columbia several days...
FALKVILLE, AL
Shore News Network

Colorado Man Sentenced to Two Consecutive Life Sentences on Murder Charge

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Denver, Colorado, man convicted of First Degree Premeditated Murder, First Degree Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Assault, Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person was sentenced on November 5, 2021, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.
COLORADO STATE
Shore News Network

White River Man Indicted for Arson

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a White River, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Arson. Gabriel Roubideaux, age 34, was indicted on June 8, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on November 5, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
WHITE RIVER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Shore News Network

Mexican Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison

A Mexican drug trafficker was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison for drug crimes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham. Hector Burgos Saucedo, a 49-year-old citizen of Mexico in the U.S. unlawfully, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Convicted Bank Robbers Sentenced in Federal Court

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that three defendants convicted of armed bank robbery have been sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell. Larcentursa Mayweather a.k.a. “Cent” a.k.a “Lacenturia,” 50, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months)...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Mary Ann
Shore News Network

International Money Launderer And Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced To More Than Seventeen Years’ Imprisonment And Ordered To Forfeit Over $1 Million

Tampa, FL – U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Diego Fernando Cardona Lozano (46, Cali, Colombia), also known as “El Doctor” and “Pomada,” to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and conspiring to commit international money laundering. The court also ordered Cardona Lozano to forfeit approximately $1.4 million, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense.
TAMPA, FL
Shore News Network

Franklin County Man Found Guilty Of Drug Trafficking And Firearm Offenses

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Adam Neftali Santana, age 37, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was convicted on November 10, 2021, following a three-day trial before United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson of conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine, attempted possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Ottawa County Man Pleads Guilty To Securities Fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Joshua Louis Rupp, 37, previously of West Olive, Michigan, pled guilty to a felony information alleging securities fraud before the Honorable Sally J. Berens, United States Magistrate Judge. As part of the plea agreement, Rupp has agreed to be ordered to pay full restitution to the victims of his crime. Rupp faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next year by the Honorable Hala Y. Jarbou, United States District Judge. The Court has not yet set a sentencing date.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Fort Pierre Woman Charged with Bank Embezzlement

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Fort Pierre, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Bank Embezzlement. Bailey Ricketts, age 26, was indicted on November 9, 2021. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on November 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.
FORT PIERRE, SD
Shore News Network

Long Island Doctor Pleads Guilty to Covid-19 Loan Fraud

Earlier today, at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Konstantino Zarkadas, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor, pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP). Today’s proceeding was held before United States District Judge Gary R. Brown. When sentenced, Zarkadas faces up to 30 years in prison, as well as forfeiture of $3,796,849.50 and a fine of up to $250,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

OCDETF Operation “Tiny Toons” Leads to the Successful Prosecutions of Members of the Gangster Disciples Including One of the Largest Heroin/Fentanyl Suppliers In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Unit (FBI), Wilmington Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Units, the New Hanover and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Narcotics Units, and the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute violent Gangster Disciple gang members and a high-volume heroin/fentanyl operation supplying the New Hanover and Brunswick County areas from New York. The ensuing investigation, named Operation Tiny Toons, led to the successful investigation, prosecution, and conviction of 18 defendants.
WILMINGTON, NC
Shore News Network

Sedro-Woolley, Washington, man charged with arson at Capitol Hill nightclub

Seattle – A Sedro-Woolley area man will make his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court in Seattle, charged with the February 24, 2020 arson at Queer/Bar, a nightclub and event space in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Kalvinn Jay Garcia, 24, was transferred to federal custody today from Whatcom County where he served a jail sentence for theft. The grand jury returned the arson indictment on January 21, 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Shore News Network

Trial Of Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Nears Verdict

The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, whose death contributed to unrest during the summer of 2020, is nearing a verdict. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbor, William Bryan, are currently on trial for the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, who was shot and killed near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. The three men all face the possibility of serving a life sentence in prison without parole.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Texas Woman Charged For Assault On Flight Attendant

SAN FRANCISCO – Debby Dutton appeared today in federal court in Houston, Texas, to face the charge filed in San Francisco federal court of interference with an aircraft flight by assault upon a flight attendant, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair. Today’s hearing in Houston federal court initiates the first steps in a procedure to obtain an order directing Dutton to appear to face the charge against her in San Francisco federal court.
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

Convicted Felon Sentenced for Possessing Loaded Revolver

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Wilson man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon. On August 26, 2021, Quarmaine Devonta Daniels pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Daniels,...
WILSON, NC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy