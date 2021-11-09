Knowledge is power and Francis is Bacon

If you're a fan of sugary and sweet flavor combinations, you'll be thrilled to hear that Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are testing a new Candied Bacon lineup. Currently, the Candied Bacon lineup consists of four tasty offerings. First up is the Candied Bacon Angus Thickburger, which pairs a one-third-pound Angus beef patty with four strips of crispy candied bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mild garlic mayo. Then there's the to-go Candied Bacon Snack Pack, which consists of Applewood-smoked candied bacon that's been coated with brown sugar and paper. Lastly, there's the Candied Bacon Biscuit with Fried Egg, which is prepared differently depending on whether you visit a Carl's Jr. or a Hardee's location.
