International negotiations on climate change kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, this week with countries and regions making a flurry of pledges to help stem global warming—everything from phasing out coal-fired power plants to reducing deforestation. At the heart of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) talks, however, are promises each party makes to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. As of this writing, the promises are not enough to limit the worst climate risks and damage. But if negotiators agree to do more, soon, momentum could build for greater cutbacks. What needs to happen by the end of COP26 to put us on course? Let’s do the math.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO