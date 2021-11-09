CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott reportedly sued over Astroworld concert in Houston

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jasmine Cooper, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Michael Shure
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKhqs_0crFqYKp00

HOUSTON ( NewsNationNow ) — Rapper Travis Scott is facing at least one lawsuit by a concertgoer who was injured during Friday’s deadly Astroworld tragedy in Houston, which left eight people dead and dozens injured.

According to Billboard , Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit against Scott on Saturday, as well as organizer ScoreMore and Live Nation, over the deadly festival. The lawsuit called the incident a “predictable and preventable tragedy.”

Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among concert dead

So far, Scott, ScoreMore, and Live Nation have not commented publicly on the lawsuit. On Saturday, Scott said he was “devastated” by the deadly chaos of his Astroworld Festival performance.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival performance,” Scott said in a video statement.

Around 50,000 people attended the first night of the two-day event, but as the timer counted down to Scott’s performance, the crowd began pushing forward.

‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos

The eight people who were killed were said to be between the ages of 14 and 27. The dead, according to family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton.

Survivors of the chaos said they were battered by the rampaging crowd, which caused them to fear for their lives.

“All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe but you can’t,” said Niaara Goods, 28, of New York, who told the Associated Press that she had to bite a man to get him to move so she could escape.

Goods also said scores of injured people had to be removed with gurneys and wheelchairs after she got to safety.

Houston officials launch investigation into concert surge that killed 8

Security also bore the brunt of the chaos, with Houston’s police chief saying that a security officer had to be given Narcan after being pricked with a needle and passing out.

Scott has come under fire for continuing to perform after noticing someone passed out during the performance, as seen in videos posted to Twitter. In the video, Scott asks the crowd to back up while security tended to the unconscious person.

The videos also show the crowd chanting “stop the show! stop the show!” and one woman even going up to a concert worker to try to stop the show.

Other Twitter users who said they were at the show criticized the handling of the event, citing the lack of enough security and prepared medical staff. Others placed the blame on frenzied fans for their behavior.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with Scott’s second child, responded to the tragic events Sunday.

How To Watch NewsNation

“I just want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram stories.

She added, “my thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.” She also expressed support “for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

SZA, who also performed that night, said she was speechless over the fatalities.

Scott said he supports the investigation into what happened to help find answers about the tragedy.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he said. “Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

People with information related to the deaths are asked to contact Houston police.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
The Independent

Heroic 18-year-old who tried to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld reveals story behind viral video

A hero festival-goer who climbed on top of a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld has revealed he began “accepting” he was about to die after being caught in the deadly crush on Friday night. Ayden Cruz, an 18-year-old varsity basketball player at Heights High School in Houston, spoke out on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him bravely scaling a ledge where a cameraman was filming the show and pleading with workers to try to help the people suffering in the crowd below.The teenager had gone to the festival as part of a group of eight...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Houston Police Department#Scoremore And Live Nation#The University Of Dayton#The Associated Press
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

The Fallout Continues For Travis Scott After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The fallout following the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last Friday (Oct. 5) has been immense with multiple reported fatalities and hundreds more injured due to a “mass-casualty” crowd rush. Scott, who was in the middle of his headlining performance at the time of the incident, has come under fire as the death toll of concert attendees continues to rise, losing endorsements and being hit with more than 100 lawsuits in less than a week’s time. Early Thursday (Nov. 11), Bharti Shahana, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, became the ninth person to succumb to injuries sustained...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Lawsuits mount over deadly Texas concert tragedy

At least two people including a young boy remained in critical condition Wednesday as lawsuits mounted over the disastrous Travis Scott concert that left eight people dead in Houston. Prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump announced a suit against the hip hop megastar, concert organizers and venue management on behalf of the family of Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old left in a coma after being trampled at Scott's Astroworld Festival. "This little boy is currently fighting for his life," Crump said in a Tuesday statement. "Concerts and music festivals such as this are meant to be a safe place for people of all ages to enjoy music in a controlled environment. None of that was true about the Astroworld Festival," he said.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
CELEBRITIES
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy