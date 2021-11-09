CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Cyrano’ Qualifies for Unusual Best Original Score Oscar by The National

By Bill Desowitz
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzfzy_0crFqTvC00

Joe Wright’s “ Cyrano ,” starring Peter Dinklage and Hayley Bennett, based on the 2018 stage musical by Erica Schmidt (derived from the classic French play of unrequited love from Edmond Rostand), has surprisingly qualified for Best Original Score Oscar consideration. That’s because brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner, of the folk group The National, composed an original score separate from their theatrical score. Additionally, the Dessners reworked the songs for the movie as well, with lyrics from National frontman Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser.

Plus, “ Cyrano ” boasts two new Oscar-contending original songs: “Every Letter,” sung by Bennett, and “Somebody Desperate” (appearing over the end credits), an all-Nationals collaboration sung by Berninger, who wrote with Bryce and Aaron.

In 2021, the Academy rules were changed for the category, lowering the minimum percentage of original music from 60 to 35 percent of the total music in a movie — a threshold easily cleared by “Cyrano.”  If nominated, though, ”Cyrano” would be unique since it didn’t originate as a movie musical.

The “Cyrano” score was continuously workshopped by The National: First, during its two-year theatrical run from 2018-2019 in Connecticut and Off-Broadway, and then when Wright signed on to direct the MGM movie musical in 2020, scripted by Dinklage’s wife Schmidt. Wright filmed the entire production in a bubble during COVID-19 in the Sicilian town of Noto, keeping the cast as small as possible by utilizing 150 background extras and dancers to perform multiple parts.

At Wright’s request, the score and songs were reworked to better fit his vision, and The National were part of the process with the director from the outset. The Dessners crafted an original score that flows between orchestral instrumentation performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra to understated moments they performed themselves (which are different from the stage version). The score was largely influenced by the romantic setting of the story, and it evolved on set throughout filming, with Bryce physically on set the entire time.

During the pandemic, Aaron, Bryce, and others continued to collaborate virtually using audio sharing technology. Like the stage version, all the singing for the movie was done live on the set and everything was shot around the music. The Dessners fused elements from Cyrano’s baroque world with modern folk influences and incorporated electronic elements throughout the score to infuse contrast, along with subtle meditative qualities.

“Cyrano” (December 31, United Artists Releasing) recounts the love triangle between French Army officer Cyrano (Dinklage), Roxanne (Bennett), and new cadet Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). But because of Cyrano’s diminutive stature (replacing the customary oversized nose), he’s afraid to declare his love for Roxanne, who pines for Christian, so he helps the cadet woo her by writing love letters for him.

Wright’s musical is also in contention for other crafts, including production design (six-time nominee Sarah Greenwood), costume design (“Pinocchio” Oscar nominee Massimo Cantini Parrini), cinematography (Seamus McGarvey), editing (Valerio Bonelli), and sound (supervising sound editors Craig Berkey and Becki Ponting and sound designer Paul Carter).

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

It’s a very competitive sound race, with frontrunner “Dune” being challenged from all sides by sci-fi (“The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place II,” “One Night in Soho,” “Candyman”), superheroes (“Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow,” “The Suicide Squad”), spies (“No Time to Die,” “The King’s Man”), musicals (“West Side Story,” “Cyrano,” “Tick Tick Boom,” “In the Heights,” “Annette,” “Encanto”), westerns (“The Power of the Dog,” “The Harder They Fall”), and film noir (“Nightmare Alley”). However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Original Screenplay Predictions

Academy voters give creators extra points for controlling their visions; that gives auteurs the advantage in the race for Best Original Screenplay. Getting a boost during 2021 is any film that debuted to real, live audiences at a film festival like Cannes. That’s where three-time screenplay nominee Wes Anderson (“The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Grand Budapest Hotel”) debuted his omnibus valentine to The New Yorker, “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight), which also played the fall circuit, and writer-director Julia Ducourneau took home the Palme d’Or for French Oscar submission “Titane” (Neon), a genre and gender-bending family drama, which also won Toronto’s Midnight...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

This season, the makeup and hair race is led by “Dune’s” complex prosthetic work on the nightmarish Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), which is up against formidable female legends Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”), and Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”). Plus, there’s the fashion world turned upside down with Emma Stone in “Cruella” and Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy in the horror-filled “Last Night in Soho.” “Dune” (Warner Bros.) offers an amazing breadth of work from Denis Villeneuve’s go-to makeup, hair, and prosthetics designer Donald Mowat. But the standout, of course, is...
MAKEUP
scaddistrict.com

‘Cyrano’ gives audiences a new score to fall in love with

Written by Daniella Garcia, Photo courtesy of SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Joe Wright’s musical drama ‘Cyrano’ is a sweet yet heartbreaking addition to his revered body of work, with pictures like Atonement, Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina establishing high hopes for the film. Co-written by Erica Schmidt and based on her 2018 stage musical of the same name, the film is originally an adaptation of the 1897 play ‘Cyrano de Bergerac,’ written by Edmond Rostand.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Cartoon Brew

Oscars 2022 Best Animated Short Film: At Least 84 Films Qualify (Exclusive)

The race for this year’s Oscar for best animated short is on. The qualifying period is over, and we can reveal that at least 84 films have qualified. We are publishing the preliminary list below, in alphabetical order. It has been confirmed by sources within the Academy. Note that the list is subject to change, and this article may be updated accordingly.
MOVIES
Variety

Jonny Greenwood, Hans Zimmer Among Likely Original Score Contenders for Oscars in 2022

It’s impossible to guess, some three months away from the nominations, what might be up for Oscar in the music categories. But we can’t resist trying. The only sure thing seems to be that English composer Jonny Greenwood will be nominated for at least one Oscar and maybe two. The Radiohead guitarist has been nominated just once (for 2017’s “Phantom Thread”) but has lately stepped up his film score output and has no fewer than three talked-about films in contention: “Spencer,” the Princess Diana movie, for director Pablo Larrain; “The Power of the Dog” (pictured), the Benedict Cumberbatch western for director...
CELEBRITIES
worldofreel.com

Oscars: ‘King Richard’ is the Best Picture Frontrunner

There are currently five locks for Best Picture; “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune” and “CODA.”. In September, I spitballed the Best Picture race that was starting to take shape post Venice and Telluride. The conclusion that I came up with was that Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” was the current de facto frontrunner. Five weeks later, I’m starting to doubt that assessment.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Haley Bennett to Receive Debut Camerimage Festival New Generation Acting Award

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival will present Haley Bennett — who portrays Roxanne in Joe Wright’s new musical Cyrano — with its first Camerimage New Generation Acting Award. During the 29th edition of Camerimage, which will take place Nov. 13-20 in Torun, Poland, Bennett will accept the honor and present Cyrano, a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic play Cyrano de Bergerac, together with Wright and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey. The festival noted in a statement that the American actress’ “talent and chameleonic screen versatility enabled her to successfully star in both big-budgeted cinematic extravaganzas and independently produced explorations of the labyrinthine human psyche.” Bennett’s credits also include Swallow, Music & Lyrics and The Girl on the Train.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Schmidt
Person
Seamus Mcgarvey
Person
Bryce Dessner
Person
Matt Berninger
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Joe Wright
IndieWire

‘C’mon C’mon’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Leads Mike Mills’ Latest in Gorgeous Black and White

A24 has released the official trailer for “C’mon, C’mon,” the latest feature from Mike Mills, who has proven himself a master of stories about everyday heartbreaks of the human condition in films like “Beginners” and “20th Century Women.” Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman in an elegant black and white framing, “C’mon C’mon” follows a man forging a connection with his eccentric nephew following his mother’s death. The first trailer will no doubt appeal to fans of Mills’ brand of moody humanism, as well as those with a penchant for heartfelt stories about children and adults. In his review out of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘Spotlight,’ Topic Studios Is Backing One Quality Indie After the Next

Topic Studios president Maria Zuckerman is a canny executive who can see over the horizon. In 2019, the New Yorker figured out that the Hollywood universe was expanding at such a rate that it was time to become a bicoastal content provider instead of a distributor-buyer. She left producing at HBO, where she had been happily ensconced for almost 20 years, and moved over to independent Topic Studios. She quickly saw a route to diversifying and expanding the company’s lineup, by backing, funding, and producing (at different levels) a wide range of independent features, building on the Oscar-winning “Spotlight” toward...
BUSINESS
Temple News

Body Checker Productions’ short film qualifies for Oscar

The women at Body Checker Productions aren’t afraid to get their hands bloody for the sake of a good horror movie. “There’s still a real lack of representation in terms of women taking control of their own destinies in the horror space,” said Monica Suriyage, director and co-founder of Body Checker Productions. “We all share that goal and that vision, and I think that’s why we’re like, ‘you know what? We’re going to band together as women and tell stories we want to see.’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
classical-music.com

Mothering Sunday: our guide to the film’s soundtrack and original score

Inspired by the novel by Graham Swift, Mothering Sunday is set in 1924 and tells the story of housemaid Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), who finds herself along on Mother’s Day. Her employers are out and she has the opportunity to spend time with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O’Connor), who is engaged to another woman. The film, based on a book by Graham Swift, takes place over the course of just one day, with flashbacks and other narrative threads explored throughout.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Nominee#Best Original Score#French#National#Dessners#Academy#Off Broadway#Mgm#Sicilian
IndieWire

Paul Thomas Anderson ‘Anxious’ to Direct Joaquin Phoenix Again, Wants Daniel Day-Lewis Unretired

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” press tour has officially launched with a Variety cover story that spans topics including the inspirations behind the Oscar-nominated director’s new film and the actors Anderson is dreaming of directing. “Licorice Pizza” stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, who fall in love and come of age in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Anderson told Variety his two biggest touchstones for the film were “American Graffiti” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Casting “Licorice Pizza” started with Alana Haim, best known for rocking out with her sisters in the band...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Flee’ and ‘Summer of Soul’ Lead 2022 Cinema Eye Honors Nominees

The Cinema Eye Honors, recognizing outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking, today announced the full slate of nominees for its 15th Annual Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, New York. Leading the pack of nominees are two Sundance premieres: Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated “Flee” (nominated for seven Cinema Eye Honors, including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, Direction, Production and this year’s newly unveiled award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design) and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” which was...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Annette’: Simon Helberg Tapped Into the ‘Dangerous, Sexy, and Horrific’ for His Most Daring Role Yet

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Annette.”] There was nothing that could possibly stop actor Simon Helberg from starring in Leos Carax’s daring movie musical “Annette.” Citizenship issues? Fixable. Doesn’t know how to conduct? He can learn. Have to act alongside a puppet? Wonderful. Might get drowned by Adam Driver during a pivotal scene? Bring it on. Not entirely sure about his character’s emotional state? Just refer to a picture of Peter Lorre. Even now, nearly two years after wrapping production on the ambitious feature and four months after its divisive Cannes premiere, Helberg still slips into something of a fever when talking...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
crescentavalleyweekly.com

French Director Presents Short Film, Qualifies for an Oscar

French director Emmanuel Tenenbaum’s live-action short film “Free Fall” screened at the COLCOA French Film Festival in Hollywood last week (Nov. 1 to Nov. 7). The festival, ranked among the top three film festivals in Los Angeles, is an annual highly competitive event committed to showcasing the vitality and diversity of French cinema, television and shorts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Moon Knight’ First Look: Oscar Isaac Makes His MCU Superhero Debut in Hard-Hitting Footage

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Oscar Isaac. The “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Scenes from a Marriage” actor made his MCU debut in a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming series “Moon Knight” released as part of Disney+ Day. Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine who experiences multiple personality disorder and is given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The teaser includes Marc looking at a golden statue of Khonshu and sporting the comics-accurate white cape. One moment finds a costumed Marc beating up an unseen person. “Moon Knight” comes from Mohamed Diab and “The Endless”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Swan Song’ Review: A Dying Mahershala Ali Clones Himself in Apple’s Somber but Moving Sci-Fi Drama

It’s hard to believe that Mahershala Ali has never been the lead role in a film before, but Benjamin Cleary’s elegiac “Swan Song” is eager to make up for lost time: Not only does Ali get to play the protagonist in this , he gets to play him twice. The original Cameron Turner is a sad-eyed illustrator whose inner warmth is only drawn out through the tip of his pencil. In fairness, this movie’s sleek and corner-less vision of the near-future seems like it would make introverts of us all, as Cleary’s debut imagines the day after tomorrow as a place...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Can Have Two Noteworthy Mahershala Ali Performances for the Price of One with ‘Swan Song’

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy