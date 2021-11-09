Court activity on Nov. 8: LVNV Funding LLC vs Genesis Larrea

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jonnita Franklin Burch and Ronald Burch against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Nov. 9. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Streamlined...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO