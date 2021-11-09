Pa. Litigation Support Group's Trade Secrets Lawsuit Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Todd L. Nunn and Kate G. Hummel of K&L Gates have stepped in to defend Expedia in a pending class action over alleged employment law breaches. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in California Northern District Court by David Yeremian & Associates, pursues claims under the California Labor Code on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as a non-exempt hourly employees. Eric M. Steinert, Elizabeth J. MacGregor and Isabella D. Reyes of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Classic Vacations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:21-cv-08362, Balabanoff v. Classic Vacations, LLC et al.
