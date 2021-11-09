CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Litigation Support Group's Trade Secrets Lawsuit Removed to Fed Court

By ALM Staff
Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Stevens & Lee on Monday removed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Digital Evidence Group and former Magna...

ambcrypto.com

XRP Lawsuit: Court grants Ripple’s motion to seal ‘privilege logs’

In its Q3 market performance report, Ripple discussed the SEC vs Ripple Labs lawsuit. The company admitted that though the proceedings felt like they were taking time, it would look to “expedite the case as quickly as possible.”. Now, SEC vs Ripple is back in the news after the court...
LAW
UpNorthLive.com

'Let Them Breathe' group refiles mask mandate lawsuit in circuit court

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The parent group “Let Them Breathe” has refiled its lawsuit against the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and Gaylord Schools in circuit court, the group’s attorney David Delaney told UpNorthLive News. This comes after an Otsego County Probate Court judge ruled the suit needed to...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
kdal610.com

Facebook can pursue malware lawsuit against Israel’s NSO Group -US appeals court

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court said Facebook can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel’s NSO Group of exploiting a bug in its WhatsApp messaging app to install malware allowing the surveillance of 1,400 people, including journalists, human rights activists and dissidents. In a 3-0 decision on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit...
LAW
Law.com

Worker's Personal Injury Suit Against Petsmart Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against PetSmart and online pet food and pet products seller to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Piazza Law Group on behalf of Matthew Napoleoni. The case is 3:21-cv-01891, Napoleoni v. Chewy, Inc.
PETS
Law.com

K&L Gates Defends Expedia in Proposed Employment Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Todd L. Nunn and Kate G. Hummel of K&L Gates have stepped in to defend Expedia in a pending class action over alleged employment law breaches. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in California Northern District Court by David Yeremian & Associates, pursues claims under the California Labor Code on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as a non-exempt hourly employees. Eric M. Steinert, Elizabeth J. MacGregor and Isabella D. Reyes of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Classic Vacations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:21-cv-08362, Balabanoff v. Classic Vacations, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Pa. Supreme Court Should Continue to Support ADR Efforts in Eviction Proceedings

In the past few months, multiple county courts have sought permission to utilize alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedures in eviction proceedings, including procedures for collaborating with their county rental assistance provider. Thousands of households across the country remain at risk of eviction. Pennsylvania is no different. In Allegheny County, nearly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

Arnall Golden Gregory Files Trademark Lawsuit for Belnick

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Arnall Golden Gregory filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Belnick LLC, an online furniture distributor. The suit arises from a dispute with Emeco Industries, creator of the iconic ‘Navy Chair.’ Belnick seeks declaratory judgment that its chair design does not infringe Emeco trademarks and a court order enjoining Emeco from interfering with the Belnick’s sale or importation of its chairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04576, Belnick, LLC v. Emeco Industries, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Global Payments, Heartland Sue Woman over Employment Contract

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Global Payments Inc., a provider of payment technology and software, and Heartland Payment Systems sued former Heartland vice president of sales Katherine Wheeler Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Kabat Chapman & Ozmer, accuses Wheeler of breaching an employment contract by going to work for competitor SpotOn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-00199, Global Payments Inc et al v. Wheeler.
LAW
Law.com

Goodman McGuffey Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against TJX

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Goodman McGuffey LLP removed a personal injury lawsuit against TJX to Georgia Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by attorney Theodore D. Morgan on behalf of Rose R. Fowles. The case is 4:21-cv-00198, Fowles v. The TJX Companies Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Monge & Associates on behalf of Cuhran Packer. The case is 1:21-cv-04560, Packer v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP et al.
LAW
Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Representing BT Group in Employment Discrimination Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against BT Group, the British telecommunications giant, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of Patricia Darragh, pursues hostile work environment, age and disability discrimination claims. The case is 2:21-cv-19948, Darragh v. Bt Americas, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Dennis, Corry, Smith & Dixon Removes Negligence Lawsuit against Schneider, Old Republic

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Dennis, Corry, Smith & Dixon on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against trucking company Schneider National and Old Republic Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Saxton Firm PC on behalf of Blythenia Weatherspoon. The case is 1:21-cv-04558, Weatherspoon v. Empie et al.
LAW
Law.com

Wawa on Receiving End of Miami Suit Alleging 'Pervasive Culture' of Racial Discrimination

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The Fair Law Firm filed an employment lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Matthew Welsh III. The suit, over alleged discrimination based on race and disability, brings claims against Wawa Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-23969, Welsh v. Wawa, Inc.
MIAMI, FL
Law.com

Federal Complaint Alleges Disability-Based Discrimination at Amazon

Cicchiello & Cicchiello filed the complaint on behalf of Shawn Begin, with Seyfarth Shaw representing Amazon. Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon Logistics Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based discrimination, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Shawn Begin.
LAW
Law.com

Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against Target

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shunnarah Injury Lawyers on behalf of Sumintra K. Khan. The case is 4:21-cv-00329, Khan v. Target Corporation.
LAW
Law.com

Produce Distributor JD Global Sales Turns to Lowenstein in Dispute With Wholesaler

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Lowenstein Sandler filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of produce distributor JD Global Sales. The suit accuses wholesaler Red Sun Farms of terminating a commission-based service agreement without cause after JD Global reported ethical concerns about a Red Sun Farms executive and questioned the company’s handling of key customer accounts with Aldi and Walmart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-19943, JD Global Sales, Inc. v. Jem D International Partners, LP et al.
LAW
Law.com

Boies Schiller Client Beats FTC Charges Amid $100M Trial in South Florida

Despite an independent receiver, the federal judge ruled there was not one person who could attest one of the defendants was aware of the substance of the business practices. The defense attorney said that an adverse ruling against his client would have discouraged venture investments and stifled innovation in the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden’s vaccine mandate on hold as it faces legal battles

President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business is facing several legal challenges in the courts. The federal policy requires companies with 100 or more workers get vaccinated or get tested weekly starting January 4. “I am not anti-vaccine, I am anti mandate,” said Brandon Trosclair, Louisiana business owner. Brandon Trosclair...
LAW

