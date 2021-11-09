Pa. Litigation Support Group's Trade Secrets Lawsuit Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Arnall Golden Gregory filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Belnick LLC, an online furniture distributor. The suit arises from a dispute with Emeco Industries, creator of the iconic ‘Navy Chair.’ Belnick seeks declaratory judgment that its chair design does not infringe Emeco trademarks and a court order enjoining Emeco from interfering with the Belnick’s sale or importation of its chairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04576, Belnick, LLC v. Emeco Industries, Inc.

