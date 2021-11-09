Ricci Tyrrell Sends Wrongful Death Suit Against Honeywell International to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Robert S. Rigg and Julia L. Koechley of Vedder Price have stepped in as defense counsel to CharterUP LLC and Armir Harris in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 19 in Georgia Northern District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and the Atom Law Group on behalf of Infinity Transportation Management, which alleges that the defendants continue to use Infinity’s marks after their licensing agreement had been terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:21-cv-04350, Infinity Transportation Management LLC v. CharterUP LLC et al.

