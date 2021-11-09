CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Ricci Tyrrell Sends Wrongful Death Suit Against Honeywell International to District Court

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 3 days ago

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on behalf of Honeywell International and...

www.law.com

whmi.com

MSC Sends Case Against Cadden & Chin Back To Lower Court

The state’s highest court has remanded an appeal case filed by both men serving prison time for their roles in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak back to a lower court. Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty earlier stayed proceedings against Barry Cadden and Glenn Chin while their attorneys...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
740thefan.com

Supreme Court reinstates wrongful death suit in 2013 killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court has reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the heirs of a boy whose 2013 killing sparked major child protection reforms in Minnesota. The lawsuit accuses Pope County and three child protection workers of negligence in Eric Dean’s murder. The 4-year-old boy,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Law.com

Goldberg Segalla Pushes Slip-and-Fall Suit Against Roto-Rooter Into Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Roto-Rooter Group, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Galfand Berger LLP on behalf of Carl Sandloop and Carol Sandloop. The case is 5:21-cv-04842, Sandloop et al. v. Roto-Rooter Services Co.
LAW
Law.com

Dennis, Corry, Smith & Dixon Removes Negligence Lawsuit against Schneider, Old Republic

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Dennis, Corry, Smith & Dixon on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against trucking company Schneider National and Old Republic Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Saxton Firm PC on behalf of Blythenia Weatherspoon. The case is 1:21-cv-04558, Weatherspoon v. Empie et al.
LAW
Law.com

Goodman McGuffey Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against TJX

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Goodman McGuffey LLP removed a personal injury lawsuit against TJX to Georgia Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by attorney Theodore D. Morgan on behalf of Rose R. Fowles. The case is 4:21-cv-00198, Fowles v. The TJX Companies Inc.
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Monge & Associates on behalf of Cuhran Packer. The case is 1:21-cv-04560, Packer v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP et al.
LAW
Law.com

Arnall Golden Gregory Files Trademark Lawsuit for Belnick

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Arnall Golden Gregory filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Belnick LLC, an online furniture distributor. The suit arises from a dispute with Emeco Industries, creator of the iconic ‘Navy Chair.’ Belnick seeks declaratory judgment that its chair design does not infringe Emeco trademarks and a court order enjoining Emeco from interfering with the Belnick’s sale or importation of its chairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04576, Belnick, LLC v. Emeco Industries, Inc.
Law.com

Vedder Price Lawyers Appear for Defense in Trademark Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Robert S. Rigg and Julia L. Koechley of Vedder Price have stepped in as defense counsel to CharterUP LLC and Armir Harris in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 19 in Georgia Northern District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and the Atom Law Group on behalf of Infinity Transportation Management, which alleges that the defendants continue to use Infinity’s marks after their licensing agreement had been terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:21-cv-04350, Infinity Transportation Management LLC v. CharterUP LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against Target

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shunnarah Injury Lawyers on behalf of Sumintra K. Khan. The case is 4:21-cv-00329, Khan v. Target Corporation.
Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Representing BT Group in Employment Discrimination Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against BT Group, the British telecommunications giant, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of Patricia Darragh, pursues hostile work environment, age and disability discrimination claims. The case is 2:21-cv-19948, Darragh v. Bt Americas, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Federal Complaint Alleges Disability-Based Discrimination at Amazon

Cicchiello & Cicchiello filed the complaint on behalf of Shawn Begin, with Seyfarth Shaw representing Amazon. Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon Logistics Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based discrimination, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Shawn Begin.
LAW
Sheridan Media

News from District Court

A change of plea hearing was recently held in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 31-year-old Spencer Tetschner, who on May 30 of this year, was arrested and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance- marijuana. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, Tetschner pleaded guilty to the delivery charge.
SHERIDAN, WY
wina.com

Brackney threatens suit for “attempted wrongful termination”

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – “$3-milllion, and that’s a gift.”. That’s the figure The Cochrane Firm attorney Charles Tucker stated Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney may seek in what he’s calling a “wrongful termination attempt” by the city. He said he will await a response from the city, and Chief Brackney says “everything’s on the table” — including the city rolling back her termination — in terms of settlement. Tucker names former City Manager Chip Boyles, City Attorney Lisa Robertson, City Communications Director Brian Wheeler, and former Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney leading the charge to defame her and besmirch her reputation.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

