Anthologies often make for a poor cinematic experience. But it’s easy to see why filmmakers like them. Maybe they have a few ideas floating around in their heads that they know cannot sustain a full-length feature. But there’s something to these smaller stories; a spark that demands the oxygen of being projected on a screen. These episodic nuggets let moviemakers explore more ideas and themes than if the film had just one narrative. Plus, you can get big-time actors to make shorter time commitments — less time often means less salary — and really pack some talent into the overall project.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO