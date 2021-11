Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen being affectionate in New York City during Kardashian's visit to the city this week, TMZ reports. They were spotted at exclusive club Zero Bond and restaurant Campania in Staten Island. At the latter spot, the two had the whole rooftop to themselves, as Davidson is a friend of the owner, who personally attended them. They appeared “very comfortable” with each other, according to sources speaking with TMZ. Apparently, Davidson is really hitting it off with all of Kardashian's friends, too, and he attempted to pay for the entire outing with Kardashian and her buds at Zero Bond by calling ahead with his credit card information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO