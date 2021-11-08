CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Despite hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate, Illinois manufacturers brace for impact

wmay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Manufacturers and other large businesses across the state are still waiting on answers about who will have to pay for weekly COVID-19 tests after President Joe Bident’s vaccine mandate got held up by a federal court over the weekend. Biden mandated all employers of more...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

The Biden administration pushes back against DeSantis' challenge to the OSHA worker vaccine mandate

In a letter to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the Biden administration say the rule is expected to save thousands of lives. Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brace For Impact#Vaccinations#Osha
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Slate

Federal Appeals Court Extends Block on Biden’s Vaccine Requirement for Companies

A federal appeals court kept its block on the implementation on the Biden administration rule that requires large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees or carry out weekly testing starting in January. The rule, which the court characterized as a “mandate,” goes “staggeringly overboard” and “grossly exceeds [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s] statutory authority,” Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote in the 22-page ruling that was joined by Judges Edith H. Jones and Stuart Kyle Duncan.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy