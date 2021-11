The Frontier volleyball team is seeking its astounding 16th consecutive Western Mass. title on Saturday, though this title run feels different than the rest. Usual rival Lee was slotted in Class D, and the Redhawks have been placed in Class C under the new Western Mass. tournament realignment. Frontier met the Wildcats in the Div. 3 title match from 2015-2019, and while the Redhawks were victorious in each of the matchups, it made for a classic rivalry that won’t happen this time around.

AMHERST, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO