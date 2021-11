The month of October was refreshing and exciting for the New Jersey Devils. They were able to rack up nine points with a record of 4-2-1. The opening month of the season brought high points, such as Dawson Mercer showing why he made the team, Jonathan Bernier being exactly what the Devils needed, and the vastly improved play of Andreas Johnsson. However, the month also brought a few low points like Jack Hughes’ injury in Game 2 against the Seattle Kraken, news that Miles Wood will likely be out for a while, and the Devils meeting their Achilles’ heel in shootout losses, where the team has a bad history.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO