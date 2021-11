After two years of construction and one season of COVID-19 challenges, the doors finally flung fully open at Duquesne’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Students packed the stands behind a basket, clad in all white and twirling towels for the first men’s basketball game at the new arena without attendance restrictions. Later during the pre-game festivities, Chuck Cooper III ambled to center court in a Duquesne hat and a Boston Celtics jersey. His late father, Chuck, a Duquesne alum who became the first African American drafted in the NBA in 1950 is now honored as the arena’s namesake.

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO