CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dies at 85: Reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lagns_0crFlyyy00

( KTLA ) – Actor Dean Stockwell, perhaps best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi TV series “Quantum Leap,” has died at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.

He died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, sources told Variety .

Stockwell has more than 70 years worth of credits on his resume, including roles in “Dune,” “Paris, Texas” and “Blue Velvet.” In 1989, he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Married to the Mob.”

Jackson County plane crash under investigation

Stockwell was born in North Hollywood in 1936 and worked extensively during the golden age of Hollywood, according to his IMDB biography. He starred with Orson Welles in the court drama “Compulsion” in 1959, and worked with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra in the film “Anchors Aweigh” in 1945.

“I started at a very early age in this business and I’m sure most of you have read stories about people who have started as children and ended up in very difficult lives and bad consequences. It’s not the easiest life in the world, but then no life is easy,” Stockwell was quoted as saying on IMDB.

City of Parker holds special meeting to discuss sports complex with residents

Stockwell’s death also comes a month after his “Quantum Leap” co-star Scott Bakula appeared on Bob Saget’s “Here for You” podcast and revealed that he was aware of “significant conversations” about a possible reboot. The project, he said, likely wouldn’t star the duo in their original roles.

“Dean costs too much money,” Bakula joked.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their children, Austin and Sophie, The New York Post reported.

Ascension Sacred Heart employees file lawsuit over vaccine mandate

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Richard 'Dick' Evans, Prolific TV Actor, Dead at 86

Actor Richard Evans passed away earlier this month at the age of 86, The Hollywood Reporter just revealed. The TV star - often credited as "Dick Evans" - passed away on Whibdey Island in Washington state. He was suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, according to his family. Evans...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘Isis’ actress JoAnna Cameron, DC Comics star, dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, star of DC Comics’ cult classic Saturday morning series “The Secrets of Isis,” has died in Hawaii due to complications from a stroke. She was 70. Joanna Pang Atkins, the striking brunette’s co-star on the super-heroine series, which ran from 1975 to 1976 on CBS, announced the former actress’ passing via social media.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wpr.org

Cassandra Peterson reveals the woman behind Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Cassandra Peterson has spent the last 40 years playing Elvira, the Queen of Halloween, and the self-proclaimed "Horror Hostess with the Mostess." And she's become a pop culture icon along the way. Peterson hosted the popular syndicated TV series "Movie Macabre." She also co-wrote and starred in two feature films,...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Gavan O'Herlihy Dies, Willow, Death Wish 3, Happy Days Star Was 70

Sad news has hit Hollywood as Gavan O'Herlihy has reportedly passed away. The veteran actor, who originally appeared on Happy Days and whose memorable big screen credits included classics like Never Say Never Again, Willow, and Superman III, was 70 years old. The news was published by the Irish Echo, though a cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. Barbie Wilde, who played O'Herlihy's girlfriend in Death Wish 3, has also addressed his passing by writing on Twitter, "RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Gene Kelly
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Dean Stockwell
DoYouRemember?

‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At Age 59

James Michael Tyler died on Sunday, October 24 from prostate cancer. Through all seasons of the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Tyler played Gunther. He also advocated for men’s health after his cancer diagnosis. It has been reported that actor James Michael Tyler has died. The cause of death has been attributed to...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Ktla#The New York Post
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
People

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dead at 71

Camille Saviola, known for her role as Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died. She was 71. The actress' death was confirmed by several of her friends and colleagues on social media on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Star Trek website WarpFactorTrek.com. Details about...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

Peter Scolari, Bosom Buddies Star and TV Veteran, Dies at Age 66

Veteran TV and stage actor Peter Scolari has died. He is perhaps best known for co-starring in the 1980 hit TV show Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks. He was 66. Scolari is an Emmy Award-winning actor who began his career in 1978. In 1980 he starred in the comedy Bosom Buddies with Tom Hanks about two friends who dress as women to live in an affordable women’s only apartment. The series lasted two years before it was canceled.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paul Newman Memoir In the Works Is Described as ‘Unflinching’ Look Into Actor’s Life

For all of us big Paul Newman fans, it came as thrilling news last week that Knopf will be publishing the Hollywood icon’s unfinished memoir next fall, largely based on his own oral history along with interviews with his friends and family, actors like Tom Cruise and directors including George Roy Hill of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” fame. I’ve been obsessed with Newman my entire life, having grown up watching all his movies and going gaga every time he appeared on-screen. I met him once years ago when he and Joanne Woodward visited an acting class that I was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Richard Evans, Actor on ‘Peyton Place’ and ‘Dirty Little Billy,’ Dies at 86

Richard Evans, who tussled with Ryan O’Neal’s character on the ABC primetime soap Peyton Place and appeared in Dirty Little Billy, the final film from producer Jack L. Warner, has died. He was 86. Evans died Oct. 2 of cancer on Whidbey Island in Washington state, a family spokesman announced. Evans also co-starred in the Robert Mulligan-directed neo-noir crime drama The Nickel Ride (1974) and played the sidekick of George C. Scott’s artist character in Ernest Hemingway’s Islands in the Stream (1977), helmed by Franklin J. Schaffner. During his 40-year acting career, Evans showed up as a guest star on such TV series...
CELEBRITIES
WMBB

WMBB

2K+
Followers
782
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy