CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Browns Sign OL Wyatt Teller to Four-Year, $56.8 Million Extension

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5xfK_0crFlvKn00

The Browns made a major investment in their offensive line Tuesday as they signed Wyatt Teller to a four-year, $56.8 million extension, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Teller, 26, is now slated to be in Cleveland through 2025. He's been with the Browns for the last three years after playing for the Bills as a rookie.

Teller is a key piece of the NFL's most dynamic rushing offenses. Cleveland ran for 2,374 yards as a team last season, with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 18 touchdowns. Chubb ran wild in Sunday's win over the Bengals, tallying 137 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns sit tied for last in the AFC North at 5–4 entering Week 10, though they are just 1.5 games back of the Ravens. Teller & Co. will face the Patriots on Sunday, with kickoff from New England slated for 12 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

Browns Secondary Outstanding Against Bengals

Week 9 Takeaways: The Real Browns Stand Up

MMQB: Lamar Jackson Proving He Can Come From Behind

For more news on the Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Browns Sign Key OL To a Long-Term Extension

Great news – Browns Nation! The Cleveland Browns just re-signed G Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract. This means he will be on the team until 2025. For people who have doubts about the Browns still, this is a good move. The reason this is a good move is because good teams find ways to keep their good players. Teller is a huge key to our success when it comes to our offensive line. He has helped establish the run game for the Cleveland Browns and is a huge protector to QB Baker Mayfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Bengals#American Football#Browns Sign Ol#The Nfl Network#Bills#Teller Co#Patriots#Browns Digest
brownsnation.com

Joel Bitonio Signs 3-Year Contract Extension With Browns

He is the second Browns offensive lineman in two days to get a much deserved contract extension. The dollar value of the three-year deal has not yet been disclosed. Yesterday, the Browns announced they reached a deal with right guard Wyatt Teller. Bitonio is the longest tenured Cleveland Brown. He...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Wyatt Teller calls extension 'a blessing' but 'the work has just begun'

Wyatt Teller never doubted the opportunity ahead of him when his football career took an unexpected turn to Cleveland. Teller wanted to become the best player he could be as soon as he arrived in Berea. That happened after Teller, a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018, was traded to the Browns before the 2019 season. The change of teams just two years into his career took him by surprise but gave him more motivation to leave a mark on whatever franchise wanted him most.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns Do In-Season Work, Get Pro Bowl Guards Bitonio, Teller Signed To Extensions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hard-and-fast policy about ending negotiating on contract extensions once the regular season begins, though they have made exceptions to other precedents in the very recent past. Those exceptions, though are few and far between; it has been many, many years since they last negotiated a contract with a player on their roster in-season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandbrowns.com

Social media reacts to Wyatt Teller extension

The Browns announced Tuesday that RG Wyatt Teller has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland through 2025. Social media provided plenty of positive reactions in support of Teller, a pancake artist and one of the best blockers in the NFL the last two seasons. Here's how...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

21K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy