CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Griese was completely lost at the end of MNF

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4EPl_0crFlmdU00

Hopefully Brian Griese was more aware of game situations when he was an NFL quarterback. Otherwise, he probably cost his teams a lot of victories. The Super Bowl champion was completely lost at the end of Bears-Steelers, suggesting outlandish plays and strategies removed from what was happening on the field.

His ignorance was inexplicable.

Griese’s first late-game blunder came after the Bears tied up the game at 26 when Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney in the left corner of the end zone. Kicking the extra-point was the obvious call, especially since there was 1:46 left on the clock. But when a Steelers player was flagged for encroachment, Griese asked whether Matt Nagy would go for two.

He instantly retracted his statement, probably due to baffled producers screaming in his headset.

“If this is offsides on the defense, now you have options,” Griese said. “Do you want to go for two here and potentially… well you’re going to kick this field goal either way. It’s a higher percentage to win the game.”

It would’v been fun to hear Griese complete his thought. Do you want to go for two here and potentially … what? Take the lead? The game was tied, so that would’ve happened regardless. Did Griese think the Bears were trailing by one? That’s the most generous explanation for his error.

Otherwise, it’s really hard to figure out what he was trying to say. Maybe Griese forgot the Steelers would get the ball back? But then why would you want to go for two? His brain fart made less sense than Tony Corrente’s brutal taunting call on Cassius Marsh.

The analytical insanity didn’t end there, however. When Chris Boswell was lining up for the game-winning field goal with 30 seconds left, Griese said the Steelers should wind the clock down to 1.

“Let it run down so you don’t leave any time for the Bears,” Griese suggested.

Unfortunately, the Bears had a timeout left, and called it immediately afterwards. Nobody mentioned Griese’s inane pontificating.

Analysts are going to make mistakes, but failing to grasp simple football strategy is an inexcusable sin. Griese detracted from the broadcast during the game’s biggest moments.

Fortunately, he wasn’t nonsensical for the entire game. The MNF booth took Corrente’s brutal officiating crew to task over the phantom illegal block call on James Daniels and taunting penalty levied against Marsh for walking towards the Steelers’ bench. At one point, Louis Riddick, who was characteristically sharp, got into a spirited back-and-forth with officiating analyst John Barry.

“I’m sure what Tony felt was, he was directing that towards the Pittsburgh bench,” Barry said.

“He wasn’t saying anything. He was just looking at the bench, JB,” Riddick responded. “You should not potentially lose football games because of that.”

Griese added: “if you don’t say anything, can it be taunting?”

That’s a good existential question to ask. But by the end of the game, the viewers were the ones left scratching their heads and searching for answers.

Comments / 1

Related
Awful Announcing

With score tied and less than two minutes left, Brian Griese wondered if Bears should go for two

The Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears was pretty ugly until it wasn’t. The fourth quarter turned wild as the Bears scored 21 of their 29 points, had to deal with a horrendous taunting penalty in which the referee seemed to purposefully bump into their player, went score-for-score with the Steelers down the stretch, and eventually lost on a 65-yard field goal attempt that sure seemed closer than it actually was.
NFL
FanBuzz

Brian Griese & His Wife Shared a Special Connection After His Mother’s Death

Former American football quarterback Brian Griese is all about the children. From his non-profit to his child psychologist wife, the football player-turned-“Monday Night Football” color commentator has committed his life to helping children. Who is the famed former Denver Broncos quarterback’s clinical psychologist wife, and how did he meet her?
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Tony Corrente
Person
Justin Fields
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Mnf#Steelers#American Football#Awfulannouncing
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: DeSean Jackson lands with a former foe

When the Philadelphia Eagles opted to release DeSean Jackson, it felt like an amicable adieu to two ships sailing in opposite directions. For the Birds, the decision came down to freeing up snaps for their young receivers, namely Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and at the time John Hightower. Factor in the team’s eventual ability to land DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Eagles’ receiving corps looked decently well restocked heading into a developmental season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy