CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

A lifeline for primary care amid a crisis in youth mental health

Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Most mental health care in America doesn’t happen in psychiatrists’ offices – especially when it comes to children, teens and young adults. Instead, young people with depression, anxiety and more turn to the same people they already go to for all kinds of other health issues: their pediatricians, family...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Georgia one step closer to implementing mental health crisis emergency number

Georgia has completed its first phase of planning for the implementation of 9-8-8, the new. easy-to-remember phone number for mental health crises, emergencies and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. According to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), the goal for this new number is to bring awareness...
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

My Parents Are Convinced That My Recent Mental Health Crisis Was Their Fault

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. When I was a child of about 11, my mother took me to the doctor’s office for a physical. I insisted that I receive the physical alone since I was embarrassed for my mother to be in the room as I was getting older. That day my normal physician, a nice older lady of around 60, was apparently out so a substitute physician, a much younger woman, performed the physical instead. During our time alone, she molested me. At the time, I said nothing to my mother or father partly because I didn’t really understand what had happened to me. This experience greatly affected how I felt around girls my age and older. I became incredibly uncomfortable being alone with almost any girl or woman who wasn’t family, even some female friends that I had known for many years, were difficult to be around. It also made dating almost impossible as I got older. Time went on and I mostly adapted to avoiding uncomfortable situations in school and later my professional life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thelundreport.org

Children in Crisis: Mental Health, Addiction Care Falling Short For Distressed Children

Over the last four years, Angela Weirich’s daughter cycled in and out of emergency rooms, residential treatment, and outpatient therapy. The 16-year-old had treatment and medication but still she acted out. She attacked family members, ran away and skipped school. Last spring she tried repeatedly to end her life. Following...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Community Health#Child Health#Newswise#Adhd#Michigan State University
WTKR

Mental health and youth suicide on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3's Margaret Kavanagh joins us to discuss the team's investigation of the issue of mental health among children, teens and young adults, including suicides, and how those issues are being addressed in our schools. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is available at (800) 273-8255.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

The fight for better mental health care on campus

As a parent, I can’t imagine the pain of losing your child like the parents of these students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. And it is horrible to imagine that students felt as if they had nowhere to turn. This is a sad confirmation of one of the main reasons I came to Congress: to fight for better mental health care. Mental health issues for college students have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Reports of the illnesses of anxiety, depression and substance use disorder by young adults are increasing rapidly. We need to completely rethink how we approach mental health care, because what we’re doing now is not enough. I introduced the Higher Education Mental Health Act this month to address declining mental health among college students head-on. The bill would put a national commission in place to examine student mental health services and develop a report on the best way to address declining mental health. If signed into law, this bill could mean a complete redesign of how we view mental health for young adults. Most important, it will help us figure out how we can help students before it’s too late. That alone should be enough to urge my colleagues in Congress to push this over the finish line. I’m not giving up on this fight, because I know what’s at stake.
MENTAL HEALTH
kmyu.tv

Growing concern for youth mental health in Utah amid national emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A national emergency has been declared as mental health challenges soar in children and adolescents, and those problems are even more serious here in Utah. The declaration of a national emergency came from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
elpasoheraldpost.com

Health Foundation awards new grants for youth and mental health

The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently awarded 11 grants totaling more than $1.6 million under the Healthy Kids and the Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Initiatives. More than $282,000 was awarded to three nonprofit organizations under the Healthy Kids Initiative. “The purpose of this Initiative is to improve a...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

The postcode lottery over youth mental health services is a disgrace

It’s really difficult until they’re at crisis point, and by then it’s too late. We’ve got quite a few kids who, until they’ve actually made an attempt at their own life, we had struggled to get access [to professional help]. If they’d got the support a lot earlier, they wouldn’t have got to that point.”
KIDS
KDWN

BGCSNV Introduces Youth Mental Health Services

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada is a non-profit organization with 13 clubhouses throughout Southern Nevada. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Focused on three impact areas – Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Leadership – Clubhouses provide a safe, supportive place to go (both physically and mentally), life-changing opportunities, and the chance for youth to learn, grow and become who they want to be. Serving nearly 1500 youth each day between the ages of 6-18. Clubs operate Monday through Friday before and after school, with extended hours over school breaks such as spring break, winter break, and over the summer. For more information, visit www.bgcsnv.org. Or visit them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BGCSNV. To get information via telephone, call 702-367-2582.
MENTAL HEALTH
KRMG

Oklahoma implements new mental health crisis transportation

Okla. — Oklahoma has taken a significant step to change the way they address the mental health crisis. Beginning Nov. 1, legislation that passed last spring will grant the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) the ability to transport people experiencing a mental health emergency. This new law will allow for alternative transportation options, rather than with law enforcement officers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Health care workers and mental health: NIOSH requests information

Washington — NIOSH is seeking input as it moves to develop a national awareness and education campaign focused on safeguarding and improving the mental health and well-being of health service workers. According to a Request for Information published in the Sept. 27 Federal Register, NIOSH is looking for information and...
MENTAL HEALTH
columbusparent.com

Pediatric HealthSource: How Youth Sports Can Impact Mental Health

Pressure to do well can cause children to experience anxiety and depression. Here are tips to help kids cope with competitive stress. Q: How can I help my child be competitive in sports while also being supportive of their mental health?. A: Participation in youth sports provides many benefits that...
KIDS
businessjournaldaily.com

Mental Health Board Celebrates Crisis Training Grads

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, in partnership with NAMI Mahoning Valley, recognized local police officers who completed the board’s crisis intervention training with a graduation ceremony Friday. Crisis intervention training is a 40-hour program with the goal of improving the connections between law enforcement,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Healthline

The Complete Guide to Mental Health Care for Men

Mental health conditions don’t discriminate. People of all genders can experience depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. But they may look different in men. Gender stereotypes and stigma can also make it harder for both men and their healthcare professionals to recognize when they might need mental health support.
MENTAL HEALTH
michiganradio.org

Amid staffing crisis, health care leaders ask state to fund vague $650 million plan

With a health care worker shortage so dire that hospitals are being forced to close beds, delay transferring patients, and divert ambulances elsewhere, Michigan’s leading health care associations announced Thursday they are teaming up to offer a solution: asking the state Legislature for $650 million to “recruit and retain health care workers.”
HEALTH SERVICES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Violence Prevention Plan Focuses on Youth, Mental Health

Community organizations working to prevent gun violence will soon get a boost in funding from the state. “We will do what it takes, individually and collectively to address the immediate violence on our streets,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker laid out the “Reimagine Public Safety” plan which includes $50 million...
CHICAGO, IL
MedPage Today

The Intersection of Black Youth Mental Health and Racism

On October 19, several leading pediatric organizations declared a national state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health, in part due to the immense toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth mental health is an emergency, no doubt: the overcrowded emergency departments where youth may wait for days, sometimes weeks, to be admitted to an inpatient hospital due to bed shortages; the conversations about suicidality and family turmoil that psychiatrists must have with children in busy hospital hallways rather than in quiet individual rooms; the child and adolescent inpatient units stuffed to capacity, pressured to receive an overwhelming number of patients.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy