Michael Buday has worked in the film industry for more than 30 years, editing everything from BBC documentaries to hit sitcoms to the MTV Movie Awards. As a freelance editor, Buday has always worked to understand the technology behind editing and has used almost every editing suite over the years. He helped launched high-definition television in the United States, online editing an episode of “Chicago Hope” for CBS that became the first prime time HD broadcast in 1998. And in 2007, Buday co-founded the high-tech startup Fuze to explore ways of advancing video collaboration.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO