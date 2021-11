The second most expensive provision in the reconciliation bill at the center of Democratic negotiations on the Hill might wind up not being more assistance for the poor but rather a massive tax break for the wealthy . According to multiple sources, Democrats are trying to insert a five-year removal of the state and local tax deduction, with Punchbowl News claiming it may be retroactive. If so, it would cost $88 billion per year, nearly three times the amount allocated for climate change and the Affordable Care Act.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO