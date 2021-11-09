Snowfall blankets Chinese capital

A major Beijing Winter Olympics venue will only let in one-fifth the spectators it normally holds due to Covid-19 fears, Chinese state media reported. With less than 100 days to go to the Games, China is bracing for a major challenge to its zero-Covid strategy as thousands of international athletes and officials descend on its capital after months of strict border controls. The National Aquatics Centre, the main curling venue, will allow "no more than 1,000 people" -- 20 percent of its capacity -- to attend 2022 Winter Olympics events, manager Yang Qiyong told the state-run Global Times in comments published Thursday. The venue, built to host water sports during the 2008 Summer Olympics, was dubbed the "Water Cube" for its striking box-like design.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO