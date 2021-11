The 2021-2022 NBA season is underway with the majority of teams playing at least 7 games so far. While it is still too early to confirm all the playoff seedings in each conference, it is still pretty clear which teams will be ranked among the best and the worst in the NBA by the end of the year. There are also some surprising teams this season, along with some very disappointing ones.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO