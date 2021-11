Ready for a dose of super special Friday sweetness? Well here it is, in the shape of London Zoo’s newest and most snugglesome addition; a sloth by the name of Terry. Born to mama Marilyn at the end of last month, wee Terry can now be found hanging out in the Rainforest Life area of the zoo, which is heated to 28°C all year round – good to know when things get absolutely brass monkeys come January. It's a space which the sloths share with titi monkeys, tree anteaters, golden-headed lion monkeys and red-footed tortoises. What a crew! Legends, one and all.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO